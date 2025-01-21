Chery Named Official Partner of the Asia International Security Summit & Expo (AISSE) 2025 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AISSE 2025 will take place from January 20 to 22, 2025, at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), and Chery is proud to be the event's Official VIP Vehicle Partner.

The fleet of 60 SUVs, including Chery's TIGGO 7 PRO and TIGGO 8 PRO, will transport distinguished guests and delegates from 15 countries to the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), ensuring a seamless and high-quality travel experience throughout the event.

During the handover ceremony, Michael Chew and Cheng Nam Weng, Chery Malaysia's Vice Presidents, officially handed over the vehicles to the event organizers, Anita Jacobson, Group Managing Director of Alpine Group Services, and Marina Yahya, Business Advisor of Alpine Group Services. The event was witnessed by DCP Gilberd Philip Layang, Deputy Director of the Logistics and Technology Department, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and SAC Zakaria Ismail, District Commander of Bangi, Selangor.

AISSE 2025 will bring together 200 security organizations and industry stakeholders worldwide. "It is such an honour to be providing our fleet of cars for the inaugural AISSE 2025 event. Our cars incorporate the latest Chery technologies from safety to comfort for both the passenger and driver, while ensuring affordability for consumers and minimizing environmental impact," said Michael Chew, Vice President of Chery Malaysia.

Beyond providing official vehicles, Chery will also feature an exclusive showcase at the AISSE 2025 expo, where attendees can view and test-drive Chery's TIGGO 7 PRO and TIGGO 8 PRO.

Chery is actively engaged in public welfare, participating in various global initiatives such as environmental protection, targeted poverty alleviation, and educational donations. For instance, Chery donated $6 million to support UNICEF's "Global Education Thematic Programme," demonstrating its commitment to fulfilling the social responsibilities of a Chinese brand in the international community.

Chery has been honored five times as one of the "Top 20 Best Overseas Image Enterprises" by SASAC and CICG. In the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders report, Chery was ranked first in the automotive category. Chery once again secured the top spot for the highest-ranked domestic brand in J.D. Power's 2024 China Initial Quality Study (IQS), marking the brand's third major achievement in 2024, following its first-place rankings in the China Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) and the China Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) studies.

