Chery scores big, welcoming football great Robert Lewandowski as Global Ambassador

SYDNEY, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery is proud to announce global football icon, Robert Lewandowski, as its global ambassador. As part of the partnership, Lewandowski will drive the Tiggo 9 Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) as his vehicle of choice, bringing together a shared passion for performance, family values, and a commitment to excellence for audiences worldwide, including here in Australia.

Robert Lewandowski in the Tiggo 9 CSH

Lewandowski brings more than two decades of elite sporting performance to the ambassadorship. Renowned for his discipline, perseverance, and dedication, his approach to the game mirrors the core values at the heart of the Chery brand.

These shared commitments continue off the field, with Lewandowski prioritising family and balance, valuing the everyday moments that support a fulfilling lifestyle. For him, a car is more than transport; it's a space that connects people, supports shared experiences, and ensures the safety and comfort of those closest to him.

These beliefs align closely with Chery's "For Family" philosophy, which places the needs of modern families at the centre of its design and innovation. It's this strong focus on safety, comfort, and practicality that ensures Chery resonates with Aussie families.

Lewandowski's favoured Chery Tiggo 9 CSH emulates the "For Family" philosophy. Combining performance with efficiency, the advanced super hybrid system delivers smooth, powerful driving alongside an impressive range suited to both daily commutes and long-distance journeys. Designed for modern family life, its seven-seat layout accommodates everything from school runs to weekend escapes. Safety remains a priority, with multiple airbags and an advanced intelligent driver assistance system providing comprehensive, multi-layered protection for every journey.

The Chery Tiggo 9 is supported by a comprehensive ownership package designed to provide long-term peace of mind for families. This includes a 7-year unlimited-kilometre vehicle warranty and an 8-year unlimited-kilometre high-voltage battery warranty, giving owners confidence that they are protected should the unexpected occur.

Additionally, Chery provides up to 7 years of complimentary roadside assistance and offers 7-year capped-price servicing, helping customers manage and lock in their maintenance costs throughout ownership.

Together, Chery and Lewandowski are proud to embark on this shared journey, championing excellence on the road and celebrating the moments that matter most.

ENDS

About Chery Motor Australia:

Chery Australia is a leading automotive brand recognized globally for its commitment to innovation, style, and performance. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Chery has established itself as a pioneer in the industry. Known for producing technologically advanced and visually striking vehicles, Chery offers a diverse range of models that cater to different lifestyles and preferences. Each Chery vehicle embodies the brand's passion for pushing boundaries and redefining the driving experience.

For more details on Chery visit www.cherymotor.com.au or Instagram @cheryaustralia

SOURCE Chery