Chery's ute name competition heats up as shortlist is revealed

The public is invited to cast their final vote and help shape the identity of Chery's newest vehicle

SYDNEY, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery Australia has unveiled the shortlist of nine names for its upcoming world-first Plug-in Hybrid diesel ute, after a public call-out that resulted in an overwhelming response of over 20,000 submissions from Australians nationwide.

Selected from thousands of entries, the shortlisted names reflect the spirit and personality Australians associate with a ute. Submissions drew on themes of performance and durability, as well as the role utes play in everyday work and lifestyle, with each entrant required to articulate why their name belonged to the vehicle.

Over 20,000 entries were submitted to name Chery Australia’s first Plug-in Hybrid diesel ute

Names shortlisted include:

Outrider, put forward by Tina L, Western Australia, draws on the Australian tradition of the outrider, someone who rode ahead to scout unknown territory, speaking to the ute being a category leader with a focus on capability, efficiency, and range.

draws on the Australian tradition of the outrider, someone who rode ahead to scout unknown territory, speaking to the ute being a category leader with a focus on capability, efficiency, and range. Orca, submitted by Fred Z, Victoria, draws on the orca's reputation for strength, intelligence and adaptability, aligning with Chery's hybrid ute as a capable, versatile vehicle.

draws on the orca's reputation for strength, intelligence and adaptability, aligning with Chery's hybrid ute as a capable, versatile vehicle. Ironbark, shared by Nadine G, Queensland, is inspired by Australia's iconic eucalyptus trees, reflecting Chery's ute as a robust, dependable vehicle.

is inspired by Australia's iconic eucalyptus trees, reflecting Chery's ute as a robust, dependable vehicle. Bushwalker, contributed by Hong Chang Z, New South Wales, captures the spirit of the Australian outdoors and a ute designed to feel at home across any terrain.

captures the spirit of the Australian outdoors and a ute designed to feel at home across any terrain. STOCKMAN, put forward by Steve K, Victoria, reflects the perseverance and reliability of Australia's stockmen, symbolising a ute built to go the distance in demanding environments.

reflects the perseverance and reliability of Australia's stockmen, symbolising a ute built to go the distance in demanding environments. Longreach, submitted by Robert H. New South Wales, draws on Australia's rural heartland, representing durability and long-haul performance.

draws on Australia's rural heartland, representing durability and long-haul performance. Ridgeback, suggested by Rachel I, Western Australia, combines references to rugged terrain and dependable performance, aligning with Chery's diesel plug-in hybrid ute as a capable and durable vehicle suited to demanding Australian conditions.

combines references to rugged terrain and dependable performance, aligning with Chery's diesel plug-in hybrid ute as a capable and durable vehicle suited to demanding Australian conditions. Terra, proposed by Jason C, New South Wales, takes its name from the Latin word for earth, grounding the vehicle in the terrain it's designed for, while also allowing for a range of variants that reflect how utes are used across different Australian conditions.

takes its name from the Latin word for earth, grounding the vehicle in the terrain it's designed for, while also allowing for a range of variants that reflect how utes are used across different Australian conditions. Mate, proposed by Jeremy T, New South Wales, references a distinctly Australian term associated with familiarity and trust, reflecting Chery's diesel Plug-in Hybrid ute as a reliable, everyday vehicle suited to a wide range of uses.

The announcement marks the next phase of the competition, with Australians soon invited to vote for their preferred name before the final winner is revealed. The individual who submitted the winning name will receive the first Chery ute when it arrives in Australia later this year.

Lucas Harris, Chief Operating Officer, Chery Australia said the breadth and quality of submissions made the shortlisting process both exciting and challenging. "We asked Australians to help name this ute, and they delivered in a big way. The shortlisted names show just how passionate Aussies are about utes, but also how they're thinking about the next generation of vehicles as new energy technology evolves."

Beyond the shortlist, the competition also surfaced a wave of creative and unexpected entries, including 'Dropbear' and 'B-ute' highlighting the imagination and humour of participants across the country.

Voting opens 5 May and closes 19 May. For more information, please visit: https://cherymotor.com.au/vote-ute.

Full description of shortlist names:

Outrider: In Australian history, the Outrider was the pioneer who rode ahead of the main group to scout the path through unknown territory. It's a powerful symbol for Chery's entry into the competitive Aussie ute market, positioning the KP31 as a leader, not a follower, blazing a new trail as a diesel plug-in hybrid. Built for adventurous spirits who want a premium, capable vehicle that can handle the toughest outback tracks while leading the way in fuel efficiency and range.





In Australian history, the Outrider was the pioneer who rode ahead of the main group to scout the path through unknown territory. It's a powerful symbol for Chery's entry into the competitive Aussie ute market, positioning the KP31 as a leader, not a follower, blazing a new trail as a diesel plug-in hybrid. Built for adventurous spirits who want a premium, capable vehicle that can handle the toughest outback tracks while leading the way in fuel efficiency and range. Orca: Representing strength, intelligence and dominance in the natural world, the Orca is widely regarded as the most powerful predator in the ocean, mightier even than the shark. Known for its teamwork, endurance and adaptability, it's a fitting symbol for Chery's new hybrid ute. In Australia, where vehicles must perform equally well at work and in the wild, Orca reflects a machine that is powerful, dependable and ready for any challenge. Its connection to the ocean nods to the vehicle's hybrid technology and commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future. In nature, the orca sits at the very top of the food chain – just like a ute designed to lead rather than follow.





Representing strength, intelligence and dominance in the natural world, the Orca is widely regarded as the most powerful predator in the ocean, mightier even than the shark. Known for its teamwork, endurance and adaptability, it's a fitting symbol for Chery's new hybrid ute. In Australia, where vehicles must perform equally well at work and in the wild, Orca reflects a machine that is powerful, dependable and ready for any challenge. Its connection to the ocean nods to the vehicle's hybrid technology and commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future. In nature, the orca sits at the very top of the food chain – just like a ute designed to lead rather than follow. Ironbark : One of Australia's most iconic eucalyptus trees and a name that does exactly what a ute name should. It commands respect without needing to scream. Ironbark timber is legendary for its hardness, its resistance to fire and rot, it's refusal to give way under pressure. It's the diesel of the plant world, built to last and take a beating. That's not a metaphor borrowed from somewhere else. That's Australia's own story, told in timber. But there's something deeper in the name. The ironbark tree has two sides, a rugged, dark, protective exterior and a living, vital core. Just like this ute: heavy-duty diesel fused with sophisticated electric drive. Old-school toughness and new-age capability, built into the same machine. Whether it's parked on a worksite in Western Sydney or a cattle station in the NT, the Chery IRONBARK looks like it belongs in the scenery.





: One of Australia's most iconic eucalyptus trees and a name that does exactly what a ute name should. It commands respect without needing to scream. Ironbark timber is legendary for its hardness, its resistance to fire and rot, it's refusal to give way under pressure. It's the diesel of the plant world, built to last and take a beating. That's not a metaphor borrowed from somewhere else. That's Australia's own story, told in timber. But there's something deeper in the name. The ironbark tree has two sides, a rugged, dark, protective exterior and a living, vital core. Just like this ute: heavy-duty diesel fused with sophisticated electric drive. Old-school toughness and new-age capability, built into the same machine. Whether it's parked on a worksite in Western Sydney or a cattle station in the NT, the Chery IRONBARK looks like it belongs in the scenery. Bushwalker : At home in the bush, that's the essence of the Bushwalker. It's a name that captures both the adventurous spirit of the Australian outdoors and the confidence that comes from knowing your vehicle belongs there. Whether it's a fire trail, a remote campsite or a thousand kilometres of open highway, the Bushwalker moves through the Australian landscape with ease. Not conquering it. Not fighting it. Simply at home in it, the way Australians have always been.





: At home in the bush, that's the essence of the Bushwalker. It's a name that captures both the adventurous spirit of the Australian outdoors and the confidence that comes from knowing your vehicle belongs there. Whether it's a fire trail, a remote campsite or a thousand kilometres of open highway, the Bushwalker moves through the Australian landscape with ease. Not conquering it. Not fighting it. Simply at home in it, the way Australians have always been. STOCKMAN : The Australian stockman is more than a rugged icon, he's a highly skilled worker shaped by an unforgiving history. Not a folk tale. A real person, doing a real job, across terrain that defeated every piece of equipment that wasn't built specifically to handle it. They covered Australia's vast distances not because it was easy, but because the job demanded it, across stock routes stretching thousands of kilometres, through conditions that modern vehicles still struggle to manage. They delivered without fail, because failure wasn't an option when the land and the livelihoods of entire communities depended on them getting through. The Chery STOCKMAN was built in exactly that spirit. Diesel power fused with electric drive. Old-world grit fused with next-generation engineering. The heritage of a working nation fused with the technology that will carry it forward. This isn't a ute named after a legend. It's a ute that is one. Chery STOCKMAN. Built for the Australia that never stopped working.





: The Australian stockman is more than a rugged icon, he's a highly skilled worker shaped by an unforgiving history. Not a folk tale. A real person, doing a real job, across terrain that defeated every piece of equipment that wasn't built specifically to handle it. They covered Australia's vast distances not because it was easy, but because the job demanded it, across stock routes stretching thousands of kilometres, through conditions that modern vehicles still struggle to manage. They delivered without fail, because failure wasn't an option when the land and the livelihoods of entire communities depended on them getting through. The Chery STOCKMAN was built in exactly that spirit. Diesel power fused with electric drive. Old-world grit fused with next-generation engineering. The heritage of a working nation fused with the technology that will carry it forward. This isn't a ute named after a legend. It's a ute that is one. Chery STOCKMAN. Built for the Australia that never stopped working. Longreach : Longreach is recognised as a historic outback town and home to the Stockmans' Hall of Fame, making it distinctly Australian. In the heart of rural Australia, it reflects scale, distance and resilience. As a regional hub, it also connects to the realities of diesel usage across the country. The name further implies 'long reach', aligning with a vehicle designed to cover great distances through a combination of hybrid electric and diesel power. Overall, Longreach captures the capability, endurance and purpose this vehicle is designed to deliver.





: Longreach is recognised as a historic outback town and home to the Stockmans' Hall of Fame, making it distinctly Australian. In the heart of rural Australia, it reflects scale, distance and resilience. As a regional hub, it also connects to the realities of diesel usage across the country. The name further implies 'long reach', aligning with a vehicle designed to cover great distances through a combination of hybrid electric and diesel power. Overall, Longreach captures the capability, endurance and purpose this vehicle is designed to deliver. Ridgeback : The name says it all. Ridge – high ground, rough tracks, demanding terrain. Back – the backbone of the worksite, the farm, the highway. Together, a name that is rugged, memorable and built for the market it's entering. The Rhodesian Ridgeback reinforces it, a breed renowned for strength, endurance and the ability to perform in harsh environments. Exactly the qualities Australian ute buyers demand, and exactly what the Chery RIDGEBACK delivers. Simple. Strong. Impossible to forget.





: The name says it all. Ridge – high ground, rough tracks, demanding terrain. Back – the backbone of the worksite, the farm, the highway. Together, a name that is rugged, memorable and built for the market it's entering. The Rhodesian Ridgeback reinforces it, a breed renowned for strength, endurance and the ability to perform in harsh environments. Exactly the qualities Australian ute buyers demand, and exactly what the Chery RIDGEBACK delivers. Simple. Strong. Impossible to forget. Terra : Latin for earth, a name that grounds the vehicle in exactly the terrain it was built for. Rugged, universal and instantly understood across cultures, Terra carries the weight of the land without needing to explain itself. What makes it distinctive is its versatility. Terra opens the door to a range of variant names that speak directly to how and where Australians actually use their utes; Terra Red for the outback, Terra Mud for the tropical north, Terra Beach for the coast, Terra Work for the tradesman. Each variant has an identity of its own, each one an opportunity to connect with a specific buyer and build out an accessories and specification package to match. One name. Endless Australian territory.





: Latin for earth, a name that grounds the vehicle in exactly the terrain it was built for. Rugged, universal and instantly understood across cultures, Terra carries the weight of the land without needing to explain itself. What makes it distinctive is its versatility. Terra opens the door to a range of variant names that speak directly to how and where Australians actually use their utes; Terra Red for the outback, Terra Mud for the tropical north, Terra Beach for the coast, Terra Work for the tradesman. Each variant has an identity of its own, each one an opportunity to connect with a specific buyer and build out an accessories and specification package to match. One name. Endless Australian territory. Mate: No word is more Australian than mate. It's your best friend, your workmate, your dog, your footy team, your favourite anything, really. It's the word Australians reach for without thinking, because it means something that no other word quite captures. That's exactly what makes it work. This isn't a vehicle trying to sound tough. It's a vehicle that wants to be indispensable, the one you rely on every day, the one that's always there when you need it. Your mate. And it passes the only test that really matters: how it sounds in conversation. What'd you buy? Chery Mate. Which car are we taking? We'll take the Mate, mate. That's not a tagline. That's just how Australians talk, and this name fits right in.

About Chery Motor Australia:

Chery Australia is a leading automotive brand recognized globally for its commitment to innovation, style, and performance. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Chery has established itself as a pioneer in the industry. Known for producing technologically advanced and visually striking vehicles, Chery offers a diverse range of models that cater to different lifestyles and preferences. Each Chery vehicle embodies the brand's passion for pushing boundaries and redefining the driving experience.

For more details on Chery visit www.cherymotor.com.au or Instagram @cheryaustralia

SOURCE Chery Australia