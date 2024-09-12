Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Partners with Kyoto University's Graduate School of Management and NUCB Business School

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB), a leading business school in China, has announced a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with two prestigious Japanese educational institutions: The Graduate School of Management at Kyoto University and Nagoya University of Commerce and Business (NUCB) Business School. These academic collaborations between the institutions mark a significant stride for CKGSB in its ongoing efforts to enhance management education and build a global learning platform.

The MOUs were signed separately by CKGSB Dean, Li Haitao, with NUCB Business School Dean for External Relations, Kenji Yokoyama, and with the Dean of the Graduate School of Management at Kyoto University, Norio Sawabe. They outlined a comprehensive framework for academic exchanges and cooperation in the following areas:

Sharing of scientific materials, publications, and information;

Exchange of faculty members, researchers and students; and

Joint research initiatives and academic meetings.

In addition to the fields of cooperation highlighted above, the MOU between CKGSB and NUCB Business School also covers jointly-designed open enrollment programs in the future.

Commenting on the new academic partnerships, CKGSB Dean Li Haitao emphasized, "Our partnerships with the Graduate School of Management at Kyoto University and NUCB Business School are key steps in our endeavor to elevate global management education. Together, we will drive innovation, enrich academic exchanges, and build a cross-border network of knowledge that benefits our institutions and the wider business community."

NUCB Business School Dean for External Relations, Kenji Yokoyama, highlighted, "Aichi Prefecture, where NUCB Business School is located, is the center of Japan's largest industrial region. Together with CKGSB, which represents China, we hope to make the most of this location for education and research, leading to the development of both schools.

These new partnerships are expected to enrich curriculum offerings, enhance student experiences, and lead to more innovative research. As CKGSB continues to expand its network in Asia and internationally, the partnerships represent a significant milestone in the school's strategy to enhance value connections and global management education.

About Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business

Established in 2002 as China's first privately-funded, research intensive, and non-profit business school, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is dedicated to developing business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, an innovative mindset, and the ability to lead with empathy and compassion.

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)