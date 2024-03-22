Chiba Prefectural Government to Accept Entries for "Chiba Aqualine Marathon 2024" -- Spectacular Courses Crossing Tokyo Bay

CHIBA, Japan, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Chiba Aqualine Marathon 2024," organized by the Chiba Prefectural Government, is a long-distance race scheduled for November 10 (Sunday), 2024. The event, featuring running routes across the "Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line," also known as the Trans-Tokyo Bay Expressway, offers two courses -- a full marathon and a half-marathon.

The Chiba Prefectural Government will start accepting entries from applicants on March 22, 2024, with a special quota for athletes from abroad. The prefectural government is looking forward to seeing runners enjoy the long-distance courses overlooking the ocean.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/202403087751/_prw_PI1fl_FLO2OYUi.png

1. Overview of the event

- Event date: November 10 (Sunday), 2024

- Categories, capacities, cut-off times, participation fees: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/202403087751/_prw_PI2fl_30888tJ5.jpg

2. How to apply to participate in the event

(1) Details of special quotas

- Quota for athletes from overseas

Foreign nationals living abroad are eligible for the quota.

- Quota for runners with accommodation packages

Packages include the right to participate in the race and fees for staying at accommodation facilities in Chiba Prefecture. The right to run in the race becomes final upon signing up for the package.

*The fees change depending on the accommodation plans.

*The fees include the entry fee and accommodation charge.

(2) Application period

- Quota for athletes from overseas

From 12:00 on March 22 (Friday) to 17:00 on May 9 (Thursday), 2024

- Quota for runners with accommodation packages

From 12:00 on March 22 (Friday) to 17:00 on June 28 (Friday), 2024

*Applications are accepted on a first-come-first-served basis.

Application guide (English): https://url.uk.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/8CJ_CWwD6tXqyJlzIKaRmp?domain=chiba-aqualine-marathon.com

Inquiries

- Quota for runners from overseas

Chiba Aqualine Marathon 2024

Secretariat for runners from overseas (via Sports Entry)

Inquiry: https://www.sportsentry.ne.jp/inquiry/en

- Quota for runners with accommodation packages

Chiba Aqualine Marathon 2024

Secretariat for runners with accommodation packages/inbound athletes (via Crossbrace)

Inquiry: https://crossbrace.co.jp/contact

SOURCE Chiba Prefectural Government