China Ancient Grand Canal Got Reinvigorated in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from haiwainet.cn: The 10th China Grand Canal Temple Fair closed in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 5, drawing many visitors to appreciate the Canal culture.

The Grand Canal (Hangzhou section), with its total length of 39km, runs through Tangqi and Gongshu Districts of Yuhang and finally merges into the Qiantang River from Sanbao ship lock. The ancient canal, which used to be the lifeblood of China's waterway communication and the symbol of prosperity among cities along the way, nourished the profound Canal culture.

In addition to the temple fair, Hangzhou also reinvigorates the Canal culture through technology.

China Grand Canal Museum, the first to present the history and culture of the Grand Canal, upgraded its facilities thoroughly in May and made its debut before the Asian Games, attracting 87,000 visitors during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays.

The museum designs lots of situations with AR, image fusion, and other technologies to present the culture and technique principles of the Grand Canal together with physical exhibits. Multimedia animation demonstrations of the Canal and other exhibition items are also specially arranged to meet the needs of visitors of different ages. Visitors, therefore, can see the real-time screening of the heritage sites and know the Canal culture better.

Hangzhou, as the final section of the Grand Canal, has embraced the history and culture for thousands of years and will revive and reinvigorate the Canal culture through technology innovation in the future.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn