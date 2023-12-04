China-ASEAN: Embracing A Safe and Shared Future

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China and ASEAN just celebrated the second anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership. Chinese president Xi Jinping said in 2021 that China was, is, and will always be ASEAN's good neighbor, good friend and good partner. During CGTN's special program "China and ASEAN: Embracing A Safe and Shared Future" we spoke to guests from ten ASEAN countries to unpack what can be accomplished when nations take China and ASEAN's example and lay down their arms and develop together. This program is jointly produced with Myanmar International Television, Thailand's Star Siam Daily and Malaysia's Sin Chew Daily.

The Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative all resonate with Southeast Asia. Sovinda Po, director of the Southeast Asian Studies Center at Royal University of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, says that the "three major initiatives" for global security and development proposed by Chinese leaders have future significance. The Global Security Initiative will help Asian countries understand the world more clearly and jointly build a peaceful, stable and prosperous future.

Nowhere is China-ASEAN cooperation more visible than in infrastructure. Ibrahim Kholilul Rohman, Senior Research Associate at Indonesia Financial Group Progress, says that the Jakarta-Bandung Railway not only helps economic and trade development, but also helps the livelihood of people along the route. He adds, "The Railway not only speeds up transportation of goods but can be a lifeline in the event of natural disasters." China is also involved in green infrastructure and renewable power generation throughout ASEAN.

Cultural connectivity and exchanges prompt ASEAN regional development. Nina Saiful, who is from Brunei and founded the SEA Association at Peking University, believes that the civilizations of China and ASEAN countries have the same origin. There are common points in historical values. Zhang Li, director of the Global Innovation Center at Siam University in Thailand, believes that mutual connectivity lies in cultural connectivity, and the concept of "peace" in Chinese culture is crucial in today's higher education. As an educator, we should shape young people's worldview and values on the basis of peace, and contribute to regional peaceful development.

China stands ready to work with ASEAN to grasp the overriding trend, remove interference, share opportunities and promote shared prosperity. China and ASEAN will make new strides toward building a closer China-ASEAN community with a safe and shared future.

SOURCE CGTN