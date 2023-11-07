China-ASEAN HR Expo Charts New Course for Collaborative Growth under RCEP Framework

The China-ASEAN Human Resources Cooperation and Development Forum and China-ASEAN Human Resources Service Expo (the "Expo") was held in Nanning, the capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from November 3 to 4. Over 800 companies and organizations from more than 10 countries, including China, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Singapore, participated in the event.

Opening ceremony of the China-ASEAN Human Resources Cooperation and Development Forum and China-ASEAN Human Resources Service Expo (PRNewsfoto/CRIOnline)
The Expo, with a focus on the synergy of collective expertise and shared innovation, has been incorporated into the overall agenda of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo forum series. It functions as an international platform for idea exchange, project showcasing, collaboration, talent networking and recruitment.

The conference was organized into three main components — Forums, Exhibitions, and Supporting Activities — with the Exhibitions segment presenting a range of focused events, including the China-ASEAN Human Resources Service Achievements Exhibition, the China-ASEAN Human Resources and Social Security + Finance High-quality Development Achievements Exhibition, the 8th High-end Talents Innovation and Entrepreneurship Achievements Exhibition, the China-ASEAN High-skilled Talents Exhibition, and the China-ASEAN Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritance Exhibition.

With a keen focus on youth-led innovation and entrepreneurial dynamism, the Expo provided a vibrant forum for nearly 1,000 young entrepreneurs and university students from China and ASEAN. These emerging leaders engaged in spirited dialogue spanning cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, youth-driven innovation and entrepreneurship for job creation employment, and the progress of the new generation of overseas Chinese.

The Expo seeks to enhance China-ASEAN human resources collaboration and boost service trade. The event focuses on leveraging RCEP benefits, fostering human resource exchanges, and aligning talent, industrial, and innovation chains to build a closer, shared future between the regions.

