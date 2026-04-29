China-Indonesia Promotional Event for the English Edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China (Volume V) held in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, China-Indonesia Promotional Event for the English Edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China (Volume V) was held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The event was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Ahmad Muzani, Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia, Chang Bo, President of China International Communications Group (CICG), Muhammad Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanagara, Minister of Transmigration of Indonesia, Wang Lutong, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia, and Nugroho Setijo Nagoro, Director General of Village and Rural Development at the Ministry of Villages and Development of Disadvantaged Regions. More than 200 representatives from the think tank, education, and media sectors of both China and Indonesia also attended the event.

Ahmad Muzani noted that the fifth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China systematically reflects President Xi's governance philosophy and practices, providing an important reference for developing countries including Indonesia.

He noted that China, with a population of over 1.4 billion, has achieved remarkable success in maintaining national stability, promoting high-quality development, improving social welfare, and exploring socialist democracy and the Chinese path to modernization.

Muzani pointed out that Indonesia is also at a crucial stage of advancing national development, achieving economic prosperity, and enhancing the people's well-being and that the country faces many similar development tasks as China. The stability, continuity, and innovative spirit shown in China's governance practices have injected important stabilizing force into world development and provided Indonesia with experience to learn from and draw upon, he added.

Chang Bo said that the fifth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China is an important work that systematically reflects the latest developments in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. "It vividly showcases President Xi's leadership in advancing China's efforts to build a modern socialist country, as well as the theoretical innovations underpinning this process," he noted.

He stressed that the book series helps the international community gain an accurate and in-depth understanding of China's development philosophy, experience, and prospects in the new era. It also enables global readers to better appreciate the people-centered nature of Chinese modernization, the win-win approach underpinning China's high-standard opening-up, and its commitment to sharing development opportunities with the world.

The CICG stands ready to further strengthen coordination with relevant Indonesian institutions and deepen practical cooperation in areas such as publishing, media, think tanks, and youth exchange. Efforts will also be made to expand collaboration in fields including the digital economy, technological innovation, green development, advanced manufacturing, and the marine economy to foster new drivers of growth.

These initiatives will contribute to high-quality and more sustainable Belt and Road cooperation, deliver greater benefits to the people, and lay a stronger cultural foundation for advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Indonesia and building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

Muhammad Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanagara said that poverty is not merely an economic issue, but also a critical matter related to human dignity and governance. China's historic achievements in poverty alleviation have provided valuable insights for Indonesia in advancing inclusive development.

The minister noted that Indonesia will adapt lessons from China to fit its national conditions and adopt practical measures such as developing less-developed regions, expanding vocational education, strengthening agricultural cooperation, and improving food security, with the aim of turning remote areas into new engines of growth.

He added that Indonesia stands ready to deepen exchanges with China on development experience and expand practical cooperation to promote shared prosperity and achieve more sustainable and dignified development for the people.

Wang Lutong said that this volume vividly explains the achievements of the governance of China and offers profound insights into how to respond to the profound changes reshaping the world, serving as a "golden key" to understanding China's development path.

He noted that the newest volume represents the latest intellectual achievements drawn from China's practice of modernization. It encapsulates China's unique contributions to global governance thinking and outlines a Chinese approach that promotes solidarity and cooperation in pursuing shared development.

The ambassador added that the book provides a fundamental guide for China's development and diplomacy in the new historical context, while also offering fresh inspiration for the continued growth of China-Indonesia relations.

Nugroho Setijo Nagoro attended the event on behalf of Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration of Indonesia Yandri Susanto and delivered brief remarks.

During the case sharing session, Ari Satyawan, a representative of an Indonesian rural officials' training program in China and head of Krasak Village in Salaman District, Magelang Regency, Central Java, and Hendrik Dwi Martono, head of Purwosono Village in Sumbersuko District, Lumajang Regency, East Java, shared their experiences.

Drawing on their firsthand experiences, they spoke about what they had learned during their study visits in China and how they have applied these insights to village governance upon returning home. From modern agricultural practices to innovations in grassroots governance, China's development philosophy and achievements in rural revitalization have given them a vivid sense of the country's dynamism and its commitment to high-quality development.

During the discussion session, participating experts and scholars exchanged views on topics such as development opportunities in China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), China-Indonesia cooperation in advancing modernization, and poverty reduction in both countries.

Veronica Saraswati, Director of the Center for Global Development Studies (an Indonesian policy think tank), said that this volume elaborates on the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

She noted that the Belt and Road cooperation platform has become an important driver for China and Indonesia to advance modernization together, while also helping the Global South explore development paths that are inclusive, equitable, environmentally sustainable, and aligned with their own national conditions.

Professor Gao Xingwei, Director of the Department of Economic Restructuring at the School of Economics, Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), said that the Xi Jinping Thought on Economy not only provides a guide to action for promoting high-quality economic development in China, but also offers a path for reference for numerous developing countries.

Professor Tang Lixia, Deputy Dean of the College of International Development and Global Agriculture, China Agricultural University, noted that the volume elaborates on the global significance of China's poverty reduction victory. She said that China's experience not only offers practical poverty reduction ideas for Indonesia but also strengthens Indonesia's confidence in achieving its Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision.

Hayati Nufus, a researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), said that China has played an important role in both regional and global transformations, and its peaceful development has attracted wide international attention. She noted that the two countries are embracing differences with an open mindset and promoting closer people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges through institutionalized mechanisms.

Du Lan, Deputy Director of the Department for Asia-Pacific Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, remarked that China and Indonesia's joint efforts to build an even closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future are not only a response to regional security and development challenges, but also a strategic choice aligned with the trend of the times and aimed at delivering greater benefits to the people in the region.

The event was jointly hosted by the State Council Information Office of China, the Ministry of Transmigration of Indonesia, CICG, and the Embassy of China in Indonesia. It was organized by Foreign Languages Press and the Center for Asia-Pacific under CICG. Editor-in-Chief of Foreign Languages Press Ding Zhitao served as moderator of the opening remarks session.

SOURCE CICG Asia-Pacific