China International ITS Industry Expo 2026 Concludes, Showcasing China's Strength Through Cutting-Edge Capabilities

XIAMEN, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15, 2026, the three-day CITSE 2026 successfully concluded. Co-organized by China Intelligent Transportation Systems Association and Xiamen C&E Group, this year's CITSE 2026 was themed "Focus on Industrial Innovation and Transformation, Empower the Construction of the Overseas Expansion Ecology." CITSE 2026 brought together global forces in the intelligent transportation industry to showcase cutting-edge products, technologies, and solutions, unveil major innovative achievements, and facilitate efficient global resource collaboration.

China International ITS Industry Expo 2026 opens

The full industry chain gathers, as leading enterprises head to Xiamen. Spanning 20,000 square meters, this year's CITSE focused on intelligent applications across all scenarios—including urban, highway, waterway, rail, and air traffic—offering a comprehensive panorama of the intelligent transportation industry's complete ecosystem. The event brought together over 200 leading global enterprises and innovation institutions in the intelligent transportation sector, including Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center Co., Ltd., China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co.Ltd, CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd., BYD, China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd, HUALUYIYUN, QIJI Energy, Solera, Mobileye, and Foretellix, showcasing over 1,000 innovative industrial technologies and solutions. CITSE 2026 highlights intelligent systems and equipment for urban, highway, waterway, rail, and air transportation; innovative products for intelligent connected vehicles; as well as solutions and application technologies for integrated transportation, digital and intelligent upgrades, and green transformation.

Hardcore technologies were unveiled, painting a vivid picture of future mobility. During the three-day event, new product launches took place in succession, overseas demand-matching activities were held in rapid succession, and the atmosphere was rich with industry exchanges and business negotiations, comprehensively showcasing the innovative vitality and global cooperation potential of the intelligent transportation industry. More than 30 cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions were unveiled in a major release.

Currently, China's intelligent transportation industry is undergoing deep integration across multiple sectors and is entering a new phase of high-quality development. As a professional international platform for new product launches, technical exchanges, and precise global resource matching, the CITSE 2026 demonstrated the industry's innovative strength, open mindset, and confidence in going global.

It is reported that the China International ITS Industry Expo 2027 will reunite with industry peers from home and abroad on the "Egret Island," offering a more professional platform, higher-quality services, and broader cooperation opportunities, to jointly empower global transportation transformation with the latest innovative achievements!

SOURCE China Intelligent Transportation Systems Association