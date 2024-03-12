China-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations Commemorate 50th Anniversary with Successful Conclusion of the 2nd China-Malaysia Science and Technology Innovation Summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd China-Malaysia Science and Technology Innovation Summit, themed "Fostering Collaborative Innovation, Building the Future Together," took place on March 6th to 7th, 2024, at MRANTI PARK in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This significant event commemorated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation in science and technology innovation.

VIP's Group Photo at 2nd China-Malaysia Science and Technology Innovation Summit's Opening Ceremony. Group photo at Tusstar booth

Guided by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Malaysia and the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation of Malaysia (MOSTI), the summit was co-hosted by TusStar and Malaysia Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI). It received support from Shaanxi Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Beijing ZGC Science City Ltd., Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Tsinghua Southeast Asia Center, and RCEP Industry Cooperation Committee (RICC).

The summit featured a diverse range of activities, including the opening ceremony, fireside chats(AI, Agritech, Biomedical), China-ASEAN macro-economic theme sharing, Exploring China-Malaysia Conference (Go China 7.0), the signing of key projects between China and Malaysia, Connecting Cutting-Edge Tech: Global Tech Disrupt 2024, TechInnoStar Pitching Crush . Supported by iFLYTEK as the exclusive technical provider for summit translation services, the event utilized cutting-edge technology to enhance communication. The iFLYREC Multilingual SI System facilitated real-time text conversion and English translation of speakers' speeches, fostering clearer understanding for participants.

More than 2,000 individuals participated in person, with an additional 30,000 engaging online, representing 7 countries including China, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and Thailand. Additionally, over 100 VIP delegations from both domestic and international locales graced the summit with their presence. This global participation highlighted the summit's importance as a platform for cross-border exchange and cooperation in science and technology

In addition to the main activities, the summit provided 19 booths featuring high-tech enterprises from both China and Malaysia, offering participants an up-close experience with science and technology innovation. Notable exhibitors included industry giants like Zhejiang Chengshi Robot, LeafyPolymer Agricultural Technology, YongBao Smart Health, Beijing Safer International Supply Chain Management, Greatwall International, Shenzhen Medier Enterprise Management Consulting, Ss Rover Sdn. Bhd., TNGlobal and Guangzhou Chanquan Pharmaceutical Technology Development from China, and Huawei Technologies(Malaysia), Iskandar Investment Berhad, Musang Valley Plantation, Asas Stabil Sdn. Bhd., My Myracle, Wezmart International, Itramas Corporation and Melaka Creative Arts and Culture Association (MCACA) from Malaysia, showcasing the innovation prowess of both nations.

Esteemed dignitaries, including YB Chang Lih Kang, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation; YB Mohd Rafizi Bin Ramli, Minister of Economy; H.E. Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia; YBrs. Mr. Chen Youliang, Minister-Counselor, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Malaysia; Datuk Wira Dr. Haji Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff, CEO of MRANTI; and Zhang Jinsheng, Executive President of Tus-Holdings, honored the occasion as distinguished guests.

YB Mohd Rafizi Bin Ramli, emphasized the significant strides made in cooperation between China and Malaysia, particularly in investment and people-to-people exchanges. He stressed that disruptive innovation and technology transfer would be pivotal in shaping future collaborations, citing the forthcoming "KL20 Action Plan" as a crucial reference point.

YB Chang Lih Kang expressed Malaysia's eagerness to further collaborate with China across multiple domains, including connectivity, digital economy, green economy, modern agriculture, and biomedicine. He emphasized the potential for such collaboration to drive scientific and technological innovation within Malaysia, opening up new avenues for innovative entrepreneurs to engage in global scientific and technological cooperation.

H.E Ouyang Yujing, underscored the commitment of both nations to expand cooperation in scientific and technological innovation within the framework of the "Belt and Road" initiative. He encouraged scientific and technological entities from both sides to embrace the spirit of the Silk Road, emphasizing principles of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit. Such practical cooperation, he noted, would infuse fresh scientific and technological vitality into the establishment of a China-Malaysia community of shared future.

The successful conclusion of the 2nd China-Malaysia Science and Technology Innovation Summit underscores the deepening collaboration in science and technology between China and Malaysia. This summit represents a vital step forward in leveraging the wealth of experience and achievements accumulated over the past five decades. Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders for their steadfast support, TusStar extends a warm invitation to enterprises seeking to tap into the Southeast Asian and Chinese markets. TusStar encourages these enterprises to become part of its ecosystem, facilitating the development of high-tech ventures within the Belt and Road Initiative framework.

For more information regarding TusStar Asia-Pacific, please visit https://www.tusstar.my/.

SOURCE TusStar Malaysia