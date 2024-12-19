China Matters' Feature: Beidahuang: Green Development on Black Soil

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beidahuang (literally, "Great Northern Wilderness"), once a desolate land, has now become the cornerstone of China's food security. This vast expanse of land in Northeast China, where the sun rises earliest, is one of the largest, most modern, and most comprehensive grain-producing regions, known as the "Granary of China."

Beidahuang: Green Development on Black Soil

The black soil, the core resource of Beidahuang, is rich in organic matter, which is crucial for maintaining ecological balance and enhancing agricultural productivity, making it key to green development. The protection and rational use of black soil are directly related to the green development and food security of Beidahuang.

Beidahuang Group is committed to enhancing the green productivity of black soil by introducing a series of technological innovations. Drone patrol technology is used for precise monitoring of crop diseases and pests, which helps avoid the waste of pesticides and environmental pollution and ensures the green quality of agricultural products, and the application of green smart agricultural machinery optimizes precise fertilization, improves soil structure, and effectively protects biodiversity. Additionally, the application of high-tech such as the BeiDou Navigation Autonomous Driving System allows Beidahuang Group to increase agricultural production efficiency while protecting the environment.

Leveraging the fertile black soil, Beidahuang Group has maintained its grain production at over 20 billion kilograms for 13 years, sufficient to meet the annual food needs of 160 million people. The successful transformation of Beidahuang Group Co. has provided strong support for the advancement of agricultural modernization and the protection of black soil arable land. It has also promoted an increasing awareness among a vast number of farmers about green farming and scientific land management, exploring a Chinese solution on the path to green grain production. Effective protection and utilization of black soil have led to sustainable agricultural development, with the soil becoming more fertile with each planting, making a significant contribution to the nation's food security and green development.

View more via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXdPlEK5C5Y

