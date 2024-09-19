China Matters' Feature: China's Achievements in Comprehensively Deepening Reform

News provided by

China Matters

19 Sep, 2024, 21:49 CST

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- By deepening reform comprehensively and expanding the level of opening-up, China has achieved historic transformations in many areas, contributing wisdom and strength to building a better future for humanity. 

Continue Reading
The animation series Xi’s Thought Made Easy produced by China Matters focuses on China's achievements in comprehensively deepening reform. China will continue to provide significant support for global growth and offer more opportunities for common development and prosperity among countries worldwide.
The animation series Xi’s Thought Made Easy produced by China Matters focuses on China's achievements in comprehensively deepening reform. China will continue to provide significant support for global growth and offer more opportunities for common development and prosperity among countries worldwide.

From 2013 to 2023, the Chinese economy achieved an average annual growth rate of 6.1%, with an average annual contribution of over 30% to global economic growth. The added value of high-tech manufacturing industries above designated size grew at an average annual rate of 10.3%, with high-tech industries such as next-generation information technology, high-end equipment, and aerospace continuing to develop and expand. As noted by renowned American China expert Robert Kuhn, "Chinese modernization is driven by high-quality development, and the high-quality development is driven by new quality productive forces."

At the same time, China continues to advance high-level opening-up. The animation series Xi's Thought Made Easy produced by China Matters focuses on China's achievements in comprehensively deepening reform. China will continue to provide significant support for global growth and offer more opportunities for common development and prosperity among countries worldwide.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/qNNDyogjAus

SOURCE China Matters

Also from this source

China Matters' Feature: Ningbo Polytechnic International Student Wins ATC First Prize

China Matters' Feature: Ningbo Polytechnic International Student Wins ATC First Prize

On September 6, MAKWITI TAPIWA MPOFU, a student from Zimbabwe at Ningbo Polytechnic (NBPT) who won the first prize at Africa Tech Challenge Season IX ...

China to permit visa-free entry for Australia and New Zealand

News reported by China Matters. China has announced to implement unilateral visa-free policy to Australia, allowing Australian passport holders to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics