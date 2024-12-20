SHANGRI-LA, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yunnan snub-nosed monkey, a rare and endangered primate species unique to China, is found only in the high-altitude areas at the junction of Yunnan and Xizang. This specific requirement for their living environment makes the monkey particularly sensitive to changes in their surroundings, and even minor ecological disturbances can pose serious challenges to their survival. In 1989, the Yunnan snub-nosed monkey was designated a wildlife species under national protection.

China Matters' Feature: Guarding the "Snow Mountain Genies": For the Long-term Habitat of the Yunnan Snub-nosed Monkey

In the conservation efforts for the Yunnan snub-nosed monkey, multiple forces have joined together to form a strong power of protection, playing an indispensable role in ensuring the survival and reproduction of this species.

Li Fuhui is a photographer with a deep affection for the Yunnan snub-nosed monkey. His lens has captured countless wonderful moments in the daily lives of these "snow mountain genies." These photographs provide valuable material for the research and conservation of the monkey, allowing more people to recognize and love this species, while also raising public awareness about the protection of rare animals.

Over the past two decades, He Xinming has dedicated himself to the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve, a primary habitat for this species, forging an inseparable bond with the Yunnan snub-nosed monkey and becoming one of its most devoted protectors. Between 2007 and 2008, he tracked the Xiangguqing monkey group in the wild, spending about 300 days each year in the mountains. The long-term observation enabled him to gain a better understanding of the monkeys, including their social structure, habits, and diet. This also laid the groundwork for the establishment of the Yunnan Snub-nosed Monkey National Park.

In July 2019, under the guidance of the Yunnan Provincial Forestry and Grassland Administration, a total of 13 organizations including the Yunnan Environmental Development Foundation, Dali University, and The Nature Conservancy（TNC）jointly initiated and established the Yunnan Snub-nosed Monkey Comprehensive Conservation Network. This network provides social resources for the monitoring and management of the Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys in local communities.

In 2022, the Institute of Eastern-Himalaya Biodiversity Research of Dali University participated in the side event on the conservation of critically endangered species and biodiversity in the "China Corner" on COP15 and introduced a community-based conservation model for Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys. This model is jointly led by the government and non-governmental organizations, aiming to gain community support for conservation by assisting in community development. It can achieve species protection while promoting the socio-economic development of the surrounding communities.

The population of the Yunnan snub-nosed monkey has gradually increased in recent years. Since its rediscovery in 1979, this species has undergone the first comprehensive survey, revealing the existence of 20 monkey groups totaling fewer than 2,000 individuals. In the most recent comprehensive survey, a total of 24 monkey groups with a population exceeding 3,500 individuals were identified.

https://youtu.be/jZTvHRvU9SE

SOURCE China Matters