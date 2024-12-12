HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Hangzhou, China, Liangzhu Ancient City, which boasts rich cultural heritage, stands as a testament to a sophisticated 5,000-year-old civilization. At the 2nd Liangzhu Forum, guests from five continents gathered for a profound exchange that transcended time and space. This inspiring meeting of minds explored the brilliance of global civilizations and delved into how ancient wisdom can shape and inspire modern society.

China Matters’ Feature: How History Uncovers the Culture

Bulgarian Ambassador to China Andrey Tehov highlighted the similarities between Liangzhu's rock-cutting techniques and those found in Perperikon in Bulgaria. "These parallels challenge us to consider the commonality of humanity despite natural differences and cultural differences," Tehov remarked, emphasizing the human connection that transcends geographical boundaries.

Helen Suhuyine Mahama, Minister Counselor at the Ghana Embassy in Beijing, echoed this sentiment, noting the similarities in archaeological discoveries between Ghana and Liangzhu, including jade and metallic crafts.

Professor Minoru Yoneda from the University of Tokyo and Patricia Ledesma Bouchan, Director of Museo del Templo Mayor in Mexico City. Together, they explore the shared themes of ancient civilizations, including urbanization, cultural exchange, and the significance of artifacts like jade, while drawing parallels between Liangzhu and other early civilizations such as the Aztec and Mesopotamian cultures.

The Second Liangzhu Forum attracted people from home and abroad to visit Liangzhu, experience its rich culture and appreciate its archaeological treasures. Many professionals in the archaeological sphere participated in this forum to uncover the common significance of human civilization.

Curious about how archaeology illuminates cultural commonality? Watch this video to find out more!

https://youtu.be/qtiU_psNE90

SOURCE China Matters