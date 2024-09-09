China Matters' Feature: Ningbo Polytechnic International Student Wins ATC First Prize

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, MAKWITI TAPIWA MPOFU, a student from Zimbabwe at Ningbo Polytechnic (NBPT) who won the first prize at Africa Tech Challenge Season IX (ATC), shared the podium with international students from Ghana, Rwanda, and Côte d'Ivoire at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation - China-Africa-UNESCO Dialogue in Education and Cultural Heritage Protection. The participating students come from nine vocational colleges in China, including Shenzhen Polytechnic University, Jinhua University of Vocational Technology, and NBPT.

The Awarding Ceremony of Africa Tech Challenge Season IX 2024 (ATC)
MAKWITI and his peers began their journey at NBPT one year and a half ago after a rigorous selection process. They received comprehensive training courses covering basic drawing, theoretical calculations, mechanical design, parts processing, assembly, electrical wiring, programming, and final product inspection, through a "1+1.5+0.5" program designed to prepare them as highly skilled mechatronics professionals via joint training between China and Zimbabwe.

NBPT has been proactively engaging with international cooperation, supporting the Belt and Road Initiative, and explored new approaches for localized talent development and technical services focusing on the needs of Chinese enterprises expanding globally. By collaborating with enterprises going overseas, the college has fostered cultural exchanges and technical sharing, and exported more talents for Africa and other developing regions to meet international needs. To date, relying on the "China AID Vocational Training Center" by the Ministry of Commerce, the college has trained over 4,500 students from Asia, Africa, and Latin America. They include over 100 students from 18 African countries including Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, and Tanzania. Additionally, NBPT sent 28 teachers to Benin, Uganda, and Kenya for educational support.

