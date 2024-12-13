SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite being a relatively young city, Shenzhen has gained international recognition for its remarkable economic growth, technological innovation and incredible urban development. Through rapid transformation, it has become not only one of the wealthiest cities in China but also the billionaire capital of the world, attracting entrepreneurs and visionaries worldwide. This "fertile ground for dreamers" continuously fosters new opportunities and advancements.

China Matters' Feature: Why Shenzhen is the Heart of innovation and Future Living

Shenzhen stands out as a hub of innovation and technology, where cutting-edge technology is not just a concept, but a way of life. For instance, hopping into a driverless taxi, scanning a QR code, and enjoying a smooth, safe ride to your destination is entirely commonplace here. Behind the city's global reputation as a tech center is a powerhouse of world-class companies. Among them is Huawei, a leader in telecommunications infrastructure and consumer electronics. Tencent, another Shenzhen-based giant, revolutionized communication and commerce with WeChat, a super app, and has established itself as one of the world's leading gaming companies. DJI, celebrated for its trailblazing drone technology, dominates the global drone market. Meanwhile, BYD, the world's largest EV maker, is setting the pace for sustainable transportation. Shenzhen's palpable spirit of innovation and robust infrastructure make it a prime location for testing new technologies and products.

The city's vibrant energy can be explored through its extensive metro system, which is a marvel of modern transportation. Whether navigating the urban landscape or seeking a tranquil retreat, Shenzhen's metro system enables you to get all over the city cheaply and conveniently. You may start your day in the bustling city center and, with just a quick metro ride, find yourself relaxing on a scenic beach.

Shenzhen also offers an excellent quality of life. It's one of the cleanest and greenest cities globally. This is largely attributed to the city's commitment to sustainable transportation. All buses, taxis and most cars on the roads are now electric, significantly curbing pollution and eliminating diesel fumes. Moreover, in several districts of Shenzhen, each has its own comprehensive infrastructure that caters to the needs of both residents and visitors.

Shenzhen isn't just keeping up with the future—it's shaping it. Come to Shenzhen and feel its energy and dynamism.

https://youtu.be/1mZLZ9Z2DyY

SOURCE China Matters