China Mobile Hong Kong Reigns Supreme as Hong Kong's Fastest 5G Network Provider; Sweeps 11 Opensignal Awards and Garners Global Recognition

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile Hong Kong ("CMHK" or "the Company") has once again raised the bar by sweeping 11 awards (attached) in the latest November 2023 Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report for Hong Kong, following its remarkable achievement last year in which it won multiple awards in the prestigious Opensignal 5G Global Awards 2022[1]. CMHK successfully maintains its leading position in both 5G download and upload speed, establishing the Company's unrivaled status as the most awarded 5G network in Hong Kong.

Unrivaled 5G Network Performance in Hong Kong; Leading All Four Speed Categories

Opensignal is the independent global standard for analyzing consumers' mobile network experience. According to their latest Mobile Network Experience Report for Hong Kong published in November of this year, CMHK has retained its crown as the No.1 provider in 5G Download Speed and 5G Upload Speed, boasting an impressive download speed of 170.1Mbps and upload speed of 32.5Mbps respectively, surpassing its competitors by a wide margin. Furthermore, CMHK has achieved No.1 in Overall Upload Speed Experience[2] and outstanding performance in Overall Download Speed Experience, securing top positions in all four speed categories[3]. This accomplishment further solidifies CMHK's position as the undisputed fastest 5G speed in Hong Kong, following their highest ratings in 5G upload and download speed in the previous report released by Opensignal in May this year.

The report was compiled by Opensignal, drawing data from billions of individual data points daily from over 100 million mobile devices and devices worldwide to independently assess the mobile user experience of major network operators globally. Opensignal is a network performance analytics company committed to advancing connectivity for all. It is also an independent and authoritative institution for understanding consumer mobile user experience. Opensignal holds an outstanding reputation worldwide, with its data and test results being highly regarded by both local users and industry professionals.

Mr. Barry Graham, President of Marketing at Opensignal, said, "Opensignal would like to congratulate CMHK on winning more awards than any other mobile operators in Hong Kong in our latest report. They won in 11 out of 15 categories, a remarkable reflection of their hard work and investment in delivering a great experience to their customers, CMHK also won the 5G Download and Upload speed in the May report, becoming the 2023 fastest 5G Mobile Network in Hong Kong."

Mr. Sean Lee, Director and Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited, said, "CMHK is honored to be recognized by Opensignal once again and secured 11 awards. CMHK has earned the prestigious title of the fastest 5G network provider in Hong Kong for the entire year of 2023, affirming our unwavering dedication to constructing the 5G network over the course of the past years. As the first 5G mobile network provider in Hong Kong, CMHK remains driven and determined, constantly pushing boundaries and striving for improvement. This September, CMHK has taken the lead to complete "5G Advanced" network testing and verification in a laboratory environment in Hong Kong, marking a significant milestone in the city's 5G development progress once more. In the future, we will make use of our strengths, play a role on the transformation of the Hong Kong's economic, promoting the construction of Hong Kong's digital infrastructure, and catching up the development pace of the Greater Bay Area."

Please click here to view the full report.

Opensignal Awards – Hong Kong: Mobile Network Experience Report November 2023, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period July 1 – September 28, 2023. © 2023 Opensignal Limited.

[1] According to the 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2022 published by Opensignal on September 21, 2022, CMHK's 5G network was awarded 5G Global High Performer in 5G Availability and 5G Global Leader in 5G Video Experience for the period from January 1 to June 29, 2022. [2] The Overall Download Speed Experience and Overall Upload Speed Experience encompass the speed experience of 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. [3] The four speed categories are 5G Download Speed, 5G Upload Speed, Download Speed Experience, and Upload Speed Experience.

About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("CMHK") is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941), which is listed on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

As the world's leading mobile network brand with the largest customer base*, The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 5G, 4G LTE and 3GHSPA and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of 5G with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in Greater Bay Area.

* China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December 2022, China Mobile Limited had the largest number of mobile network subscribers in the world.

SOURCE China Mobile Hong Kong