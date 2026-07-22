China Mobile-Led and Invested SEA-H2X International Submarine Cable Project Launches Commercially, Paving the Way for Digital and Intelligent Interconnectivity in Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 July, the Southeast Asia-Hainan-Hong Kong (SEA-H2X) international submarine cable, led and invested in by China Mobile, completed the system acceptance test and launched commercially. As the project's largest investor, China Mobile holds key management responsibilities and continues to play a driving role in its execution.

China Mobile-Led and Invested SEA-H2X International Submarine Cable Project Launches Commercially

The SEA-H2X international submarine cable spans approximately 5,746 kilometers, featuring eight fiber pairs along the trunk and a system design capacity exceeding 200 Tbps. It connects Hainan, China, Hong Kong, China, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore. The project employs industry-leading open cable access technology (Open Cable) with spectrum sharing capabilities. It also incorporates advanced core submarine equipment to deliver ultra-high transmission capacity, while effectively enhancing operational security, service configuration agility, and reliability in complex networking environments.

China Mobile has invested in and constructed four trunk fiber pairs linking Hong Kong, China and Singapore, as well as branch segments to Hainan, China, the Philippines, and Thailand, securing over 100 Tbps of dedicated bandwidth upon commissioning. As the operator of the SEA-H2X Network Operations Center (NOC), China Mobile provides professional services including real-time monitoring, fault diagnosis, and performance optimization, comprehensively ensuring the safe and stable operation of the submarine cable system and improving user network experience.

In response to the rapidly growing demand for computing power interconnection in the AI era, SEA-H2X will further improve China Mobile's communication infrastructure layout in Greater China and the Asia-Pacific region, helping to build a 30-millisecond-level low-latency computing power circle between China and Southeast Asia, and providing low-latency, end-to-end security, and cost-effective computing power scheduling capabilities. China Mobile will integrate SEA-H2X with its existing Asia-Pacific submarine cable systems, such as APG, SJC, and SJC2, as well as intercontinental cables including SEA-ME-WE 5, PEACE, IAX system, and its global terrestrial network, PoPs (Points of Presence), data centers, and intelligent computing resources, to establish a cross-continental transmission corridor spanning Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. This enhances the resilience of the global communication network and provides a more reliable one-stop global connectivity service.

The commercial launch of the SEA-H2X cable marks a significant milestone in China Mobile's efforts to advance high-quality digital infrastructure under the Belt and Road Initiative. By forging closer links between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Hainan Free Trade Port, and core Southeast Asian markets, the project provides a robust network foundation to support the overseas expansion of Chinese enterprises and drive digital development across the region. Looking ahead, China Mobile will leverage the deployment of SEA-H2X to deepen international digital cooperation, injecting new momentum into the growth of regional and global digital economies.

SOURCE China Mobile International