China Mount Taishan Tianping Lake Tourist Center Opens

TAIAN, China, July 19, 2024

Recently, the opening ceremony of Mount Taishan Tianping Lake Tourist Center and the departure ceremony of the "dare to" Mount Taishan through train were held in Tai'an, Shandong Province.

"When I first arrived at the tourist center, I was attracted by the orderly environment. The ticket buying process was very convenient, and the staff were warm and considerate, patiently answering my various questions. When I got on the through train, the inside was clean and tidy, and the seats were comfortable and spacious. After the train started, it drove smoothly, and the scenery along the way was picturesque. What surprised me most was that the through train was only 10 minutes away from the high-speed railway station, which greatly saved my time and energy. The Mount Taishan through train provided convenience for my trip to Mount Taishan." Mr. Wang, a tourist from Qingdao, took a family of three to climb Mount Taishan, and visited Mount Taishan as a shortcut. Openness is full of praise.

Mount Taishan Tianping Lake Tourist Center is located in the southwest of Tai'an City. It is only 10 minutes' drive from the high-speed railway Tai'an Station and 5 minutes' drive from the expressway Tai'an North Exit. Tourists can directly navigate to this place. Self driving tourists can also enjoy free parking. Take the through bus, avoid the main urban area, go along the picturesque Taohuayuan Road or Huanshan Road to the hinterland of Mount Taishan Mountain, and then take the cableway or walk up the mountain, which is the through bus and express way for tourists to enter the mountain.

The Mount Taishan through train is named of "dare", inspired by the mascots of Tai'an city - "dare" and "dangdang". In recent years, Tai'an has fully utilized its advantages in cultural and tourism resources, vigorously implemented the strategy of integrating culture and tourism, seized opportunities, and seized the momentum to achieve significant development in the cultural and tourism industry. In the first half of 2024, the number of visitors to Mount Taishan Mountain will reach 4 million, which is close to the total number in 2019. Other scenic spots also show a good momentum of development.

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily