China National Silk Museum Unveils “Silk and Silk Roads: From Hangzhou to Samarkand” Exhibition in Uzbekistan

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan , Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6, 2024, the China National Silk Museum launched the third thematic exhibition "Silk and Silk Roads: From Hangzhou to Samarkand" at the Samarkand State Museum-Reserve in Uzbekistan. This highly anticipated event underscores the artistic and cultural exchange between China and Uzbekistan along the ancient Silk Roads.

The exhibition is organized into four thematic sections: "A Tribute to the Silk Road", "Elegance in Tang Designs", "Rebirth of Pattern Grace", and "Contemporary Fashion Garments"—delving into the enduring legacy of silk artistry. Themed around Tang Dynasty silk art, it explores its evolution from ancient craftsmanship to modern creativity, showcasing the brilliance and connections of the Silk Road civilization, which gained widespread attention.

The grand opening drew over 100 distinguished guests, including Rustam Kobilov, Deputy Governor of Samarkand Region for Tourism, Chi Runlin, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan, Masud Samibayev, Director of the Samarkand State Museum-Reserve, Zhou Yang, Deputy Director of China National Silk Museum, Yusuf Abdullayev, Rector of Samarkand International Universtiy of Technology, and Liu Tao, Dean of Confucius Institute at Samarkand Institute of Foreign Languages, all of whom delivered speeches at the event.

A symbolic puzzle launching ceremony illustrated the deep cultural connections and shared visions between the two cities. Additionally, the event was enriched with interactive activities like "Takeaway Auspicious Pattern" printing and "Pattern Color-filling," which allowed attendees to engage directly with the artistic legacy of the Silk Road.

In response to the overwhelming enthusiasm for the exhibition, three additional guided tours were arranged during its run. Professors from Samarkand Institute of Foreign Languages, Samarkand Silk Road University, and Samarkand International University of Technology led their students through the exhibition, offering them an opportunity to experience the profound resonance of Silk Road artistic and cultural heritage.

Historically, Samarkand, known as the Kingdom of Kang, played a vital role in the Silk Road trade during the Tang Dynasty under Emperor Gaozong. This exhibition highlights two cultural relics from the China National Silk Museum's collection: Pattern of Winged Horse and Pattern of Floral Medallions with Standing Lions. These exquisite textiles not only exemplify the exceptional craftsmanship of Tang-era silk weaving but also vividly evoke the cultural integration along the historic Silk Road. Serving as a wellspring of inspiration for modern design innovation, they deeply embody the harmonious coexistence of cultural heritage preservation and artistic reinvention.

Running until September 15, 2025, the exhibition strengthens the cultural ties between Hangzhou and Samarkand and highlights the shared vision of both cities in the fields of art exhibitions, cultural heritage preservation, and cross-cultural collaboration, adding a new chapter to the enduring friendship and cooperation between China and Uzbekistan.

SOURCE China National Silk Museum