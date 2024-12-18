China Review Studio Release Docu-series "Crafting Civilization: Bejing Central Axis" for Broadcast Internationally

The series take the formation and evolution process of Beijing Central Axis as the narrative thread, show the important role of it in the urban planning and layout of Beijing and the lives of its citizens.

BEIJING, Dec 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Review Studio produced docu-series "Crafting Civilization: Bejing Central Axis" (44 minutes x 3 episodes) will be aired on National Geographic Asia from 28th Dec, 2024.

On July 27, 2024, at the 46th World Heritage Conference, The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced the inclusion of the Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital, into its world heritage list.

Co-directed by Chinese director Wu Qi and British director Dominic Young, the series take the formation and evolution process of Beijing Central Axis as the narrative thread, show the important role of it in the urban planning and layout of Beijing and the lives of its citizens.

Over 750 years ago, the city of Beijing was founded according to a master blueprint to ensure its success and longevity. At the heart of this plan lay a central axis line spanning the entire length of the capital, from north to south, that incorporated the lofty confines of the emperor's Forbidden City, as well as other key sites that were instrumental in the city's smooth running. In the series, we explore a hidden aspect of Beijing founded on ancient symbolism and ideals that still live on in the modern city and the Chinese nation at large.

