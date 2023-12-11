China Shenhua Included in the List of 2023 Corporate Governance Best Practice Cases

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Shenhua was recently selected as one of the 2023 Corporate Governance Best Practice Cases by the China Association for Public Companies and included in the China Listed Company Governance Report.

China Shenhua attaches great importance to corporate governance, encourages its directors, supervisors and senior executives to comprehensively and meticulously perform their duties, and promotes the improvement of the duty-fulfilling ability of the "key minority." It continues to standardize the operation of the "three meetings" system, discloses information with a high standard, maintains a high dividend distribution rate, and steadily increases the dividend payout ratio. It has long been committed to establishing long-term, stable and win-win relationships with investors, hence its reputation as the "best state-owned enterprise for seeking common prosperity." All of these solidify China Shenhua's image as a public company upholding the modern enterprise system with Chinese characteristics and striving to build a world-class enterprise in the capital market.

Learn more about China Shenhua Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG Report)

English Version:

http://www.csec.com/zgshwwEn/csrrpt2022/202303/3237cd460089478493afe53823e401ff/files/727d29c65f48470cb11694006c786dcf.pdf

Chinese Version:

http://www.shenhuachina.com/zgshww/shzrbg/202303/338c4e66b1ae49a59d8134a270ca8a14/files/3ae3549ddf8443b988b938bc53c0de02.pdf

