BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China Shenhua was included in the 2023 list of China's Top 100 ESG Listed Companies at the first Alxa annual conference on ESG of Chinese listed companies co-hosted by the Administrative Office of Alxa League in Inner Mongolia and Securities Times.

China Shenhua Ranked among China’s Top 100 ESG Listed Companies

With the theme of "Upholding Green Development and Fulfilling Social Responsibilities", the event aimed to advocate the complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new concept of innovative, coordinated, green, open, and shared development in listed companies, and promote their sustainable and high-quality development. At the conference, the Securities Times ESG Top 100 Index and the list of China's Top 100 ESG Listed Companies of 2023 in China were released.

China Shenhua has constantly consolidated and improved its ESG governance model featuring "strategic guidance, institutional guarantee, clear structure, complete indicators, and digital empowerment", providing a typical case that can be replicated and promoted for centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to establish and improve their ESG governance model, which has drawn wide attention and earned full recognition from stakeholders such as the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the China Association for Public Companies, and China Energy. In the future, China Shenhua will continue to deeply practice ESG concepts, take the initiative to address key issues such as climate change and carbon emissions, prevent risks and identify opportunities, thus contributing to the country's high-quality economic and social development.

SOURCE China Shenhua Energy Company Limited