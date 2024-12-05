China Showcases Innovative Practices at INC-5, Vary Tech Signs with South Korean Company to Promote Global Plastic Pollution Treatment

BUSAN, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5) was held in Busan, South Korea. During the conference, Hunan Vary Tech Co., Ltd., a leading enterprise in the field of solid waste resource utilization in China, was invited to participate in the INC-5 side event. There, the company showcased China's innovative practices and technological breakthroughs in the field of waste plastic recycling and utilization to the international community.

Vice General Manager of Vary Tech, Che Tao, highlighted the company's technological innovation and practices in the field of chemical recycling of waste plastics.

The oxygen-free pyrolysis technology and equipment independently developed by Vary Tech can efficiently process all kinds of mixed waste plastics and turn them into valuable oil, gas and carbon resources. Since 2009, the company has shown forward-looking vision, laying the foundation for technological innovation through international exchanges in the United States, Russia, Japan, Germany, etc. In 2013, the company made a major breakthrough in waste plastics pyrolysis technology, and completed the project of recycling 60 tonnes of waste plastics from domestic waste per day, which verified the feasibility of the technology. After 2016, the company entered into the period of rapid development, and the scope of technological application was expanded to 30. In 2018, the company achieved a qualitative leap, building a project of 600 tonnes per day of domestic waste plastics recycling, and the daily processing capacity of the core pyrolysis equipment was increased to 150 tonnes per day. The capacity breakthrough stems from the conquest of the core technology of pyrolysis equipment, including continuous feeding and discharging, flexible combination sealing, self-cleaning coke, heat carrier recycling, and thermal energy gradient utilisation, etc. The technology has been iterated and upgraded to the 6th generation, which achieves the perfect oil and gas sealing performance, effectively prevents any leakage, and significantly improves the safety and environmental friendliness. So far, the project has been running stably for 5 years. 2023, the electromagnetic pyrolysis reactor independently developed by Vary Tech will run for the first time in South Korea for the treatment of waste plastics and waste tyres, marking that the company's chemical recycling of waste plastics is heading towards international development and opening up new opportunities for the treatment of global plastic pollution.

Li Bin, deputy director of the GRPG office and a senior researcher and doctoral supervisor at Donghua University, stated that chemical recycling is the ultimate method for converting plastic waste into stable raw materials, and showcased the industrial application cases of Vary Tech's core equipment for chemical recycling of waste plastics.

In addition to chemical recycling, Vary Tech has also achieved outstanding results in the field of physical recycling. The company innovatively introduced a combined process of "double-shaft shredding + vertical crushing," leading the development of the waste home appliance recycling industry. After seven generations of technological iteration, this process has now achieved an exceptional capacity of processing up to 200 waste refrigerators per hour per unit, with a plastic sorting rate exceeding 97%. The company has further expanded the application of its technology, extending recycling services to the small home appliance sector. A single unit of equipment can process up to 3 tons of waste small home appliances per hour, with a plastic recycling rate of 99%. This advanced process has laid a solid foundation for the subsequent high-value application of waste plastics, strongly promoting the development of physical recycling technology, and providing key technical support for the efficient and high-quality recycling of waste home appliance plastics.

The company has also established an electronic waste resource recycling and disposal base, achieving coordinated development of technology research and operations. The annual processing capacity is as high as 8.3 million units, ensuring that waste electrical appliances are treated harmlessly and resources are recycled efficiently. In 2018, Vary Tech made a significant breakthrough in the high-value utilization of waste electrical appliance plastics. They developed advanced processes for shredding, cleaning, and melting, transforming waste appliance plastics into high-quality recycled pellets. The annual capacity for shredding and cleaning waste plastics reached 100,000 tons, with a granulation capacity of 50,000 tons. This innovative process has been certified with GRS 4.0, and the recycled materials produced are widely used in the manufacturing of small household appliances, computers, laptops, mice, and other products, achieving high-value circular utilization of waste plastics. Vary Tech has successfully established a complete physical recycling loop for the recycling and regeneration of waste electrical appliance plastics.

As a key step in the global plastic pollution governance negotiations hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), this conference aims to establish a legally binding global agreement on plastic pollution. During the INC-5 meeting, Vary Tech signed a contract with a well-known Korean waste plastic recycling company to cooperate on chemical recycling technology for waste plastics. Che Tao stated, "This cooperation is a concrete action in response to the global initiative on plastic pollution governance. We will leverage our respective strengths to contribute to the implementation of the upcoming global agreement on plastic pollution."

Kim Dong-myung, CEO of the Korean environmental protection company, stated, "Against the backdrop of the growing urgency of global plastic pollution management, the innovative capabilities of leading technology companies like Vary Tech will be the key force driving the industry's development. We look forward to developing more environmentally friendly and cost-effective solutions by integrating the professional knowledge and technological advantages of both parties."

The cooperation between Chinese and South Korean companies will bring new solutions to global plastic pollution management, not only helping to promote the formulation and implementation of global plastic pollution governance laws, but also indicating a broader trend of international cooperation in the environmental protection industry. With the gradual implementation of global plastic pollution governance agreements, plastic pollution management will become a new growth point for the environmental protection industry, providing strong technical support for global plastic pollution management.

For further information, please visit https://solidwastepyrolysis.com or http://en.varygroup.com

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/103059726/admin/dashboard/

Youtube: www.youtube.com/@VARYTECH-pi5hf

SOURCE Vary Tech