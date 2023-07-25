China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City unveils plan on carbon peaking and neutralization

TIANJIN, China, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City in north China's Tianjin Municipality has issued an action plan on carbon peaking and neutralization in the bilateral project's latest move to boost green development, according to China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Administrative Committee.

With a focus on four key areas of industry, construction, energy and transportation, the action plan seeks to build a pioneering demonstration zone for carbon neutralization, and create a batch of low-carbon and zero-carbon demonstration carriers and carbon reduction landmark projects in a bid to set up models for the whole country and even the world.

By 2025, the per capita carbon emissions in the eco-city will be significantly lower than the average level of Tianjin. By 2030, carbon dioxide per unit of regional GDP and carbon emissions per capita will be among the lowest in China, according to the plan.

The science park in the eco-city's south, the information park in the middle and the industrial park in the north will form major carriers for the region to build a green and low-carbon industrial cluster featuring a focus respectively on innovation, industrial transformation and manufacturing in different parts.

The southern part of China-Singapore cooperation zone and the Linhai New City area focus on developing technology-based and service-oriented low-carbon industries such as biomedicine, software and cultural tourism. The cooperation zone's central area will highlight software and hardware integration to support the transformation and application of scientific research outcomes.

The northern part of the cooperation zone and the northern part of the Binhai Tourism Zone will develop solid low-carbon manufacturing industries like intelligent manufacturing, medical devices and intelligent connected vehicles. The central fishing port area will build a green industrial chain integrating warehousing, processing, trade and finance.

As the first national green development demonstration zone, the eco-city advocates ultra-low energy consumption, near-zero energy consumption and zero-energy buildings, seeking to construct low-carbon residential buildings and zero-carbon public buildings. The region will push for the implementation of ultra-low energy consumption standards for all new residential buildings and near-zero energy standards for new government-invested public buildings.

Besides, the eco-city will enhance the operation efficiency of the heating pipe network, cut the heating energy consumption per unit area, integrate building construction with photovoltaic development by supporting complete coverage of installation of solar energy facilities in residential buildings.

"The eco-city will accelerate the development of renewable energy, increase its integration with urban construction, explore the development and utilization of diversified clean energy, and increase the proportion of green electricity use, and make full use of the roofs of new buildings and existing buildings for distributed photovoltaic installation," according to an official with the eco-city ecological environment bureau.

The plan also formulates specific tasks on green intelligent travel system, such as building a suitable and comfortable slow travel system, laying high-quality pedestrian lanes, and advocating green and low-carbon development through the whole process of transportation infrastructure planning, construction, operation and maintenance.

The China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City is a major cooperation project between the two countries. It is the world's first eco-city jointly developed between countries and seeks to address global climate change, strengthen environmental protection, save resources and energy, and provide a model for sustainable urban development. It began construction began on September 28, 2008.

