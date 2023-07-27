China Telecom Honoured with Gold Award of “Best Corporate ESG Strategy in China” by FinanceAsia

HONG KONG, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the Company was voted by investors and financial analysts as Gold Award of "Best Corporate ESG Strategy in China" at the "Asia's Best Managed Companies Poll 2023" by FinanceAsia, a reputable financial magazine in Asia.

This is the 23rd year that FinanceAsia conducts "Asia's Best Managed Companies" poll. This year, the poll received votes from influential investors and financial analysts from Asia for their views on listed companies on the criteria including overall management, corporate governance, investor relations and corporate social responsibility to elect the best managed companies in Asia.

China Telecom's numerous awards accredited by FinanceAsia and other similar top competitions over the years mark the endorsement by the investment community for their appreciation on China Telecom's continuous and consistent outstanding management performance, corporate governance and investor relations with high regards for its consistently strong execution capability and transparency that are leading in APAC region. China Telecom would like to sincerely thank the capital market, investors and analysts for their support, trust and commendation all along.

SOURCE China Telecom Corporation Limited