HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the Company was voted by investors as the "Most Outstanding Company in China – Communication Services Sector" in Asiamoney's "Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2023" ("the Poll").

China Telecom Honoured with “Most Outstanding Company in China – Communication Services Sector” by Asiamoney

Organised by Asiamoney, a leading financial magazine, the Poll invited fund managers, analysts, as well as bankers and ratings agencies to nominate the most outstanding company. Voters are asked to consider a company's overall performance including its financial performance, management team, IR activities and CSR initiatives. In total, 1,225 voters took part in the voting and 7,653 votes were received for publicly listed companies across 13 markets in Asia this year. The results recognise 194 companies as being the most outstanding for their sectors and in their markets.

China Telecom would like to thank all investors for their continuous support and trust. The "Most Outstanding Company in China – Communication Services Sector" award reveals once again that investment managers, analysts and capital market participants affirm China Telecom's excellent execution capability and leading standard of transparency in Asia with outstanding financial performance, management team, IR activities and CSR initiatives.

