China Telecom Voted as “Most Honoured Companies in Asia” in Institutional Investor Poll for 13 Straight Years

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the Company was voted as "Most Honoured Companies in Asia" in the All-Asia-Executive Team Poll 2023 organised by Institutional Investor, a leading financial magazine. The Company obtained this accolade every single year in the poll's 13-year history.

The All-Asia-Executive Team Poll 2023 received votes from a total of 5,660 buy-side professionals and 814 sell-side analysts to vote for distinguished companies and executives in the region on several core areas, including financial disclosure, services and communication, ESG, Board of Directors, CEO, CFO and IR professional. China Telecom was honoured as "Most Honoured Companies in Asia" out of 1,608 companies that received votes, while the Company also ranked 2nd in multiple categories in the "Telecommunications" sector, including:

Best IR Program

Best IR Team

Best ESG

Best Company Board of Directors

The above recognitions mark investors' endorsement of China Telecom's excellent execution capability and great transparency, as well as their recognition of China Telecom's outstanding performance in corporate governance which achieved leading standards in Asia-Pacific region. China Telecom would like to express its sincere gratitude to the organiser Institutional Investor, the capital market and investors for their consistently strong support and trust all these years and will continue to enhance professionalism and excellence.

