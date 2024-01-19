China Telecom’s Annual Report Received 20 Platinum and Gold Awards Together with a Grand Award

HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the print and online versions of its 2022 Annual Report "Go For Smart Future, Grow with China Telecom Cloud" received 20 platinum and gold awards in total in various international competitions this year, which include Galaxy Awards, International ARC Awards, LACP Vision Awards and W³ Awards. Moreover, the online version annual report stood out from a number of award-wining works and snatched a grand award.

The design of China Telecom's 2022 annual report was inspired by the famous Chinese painting "Along the River During the Qingming Festival". The cover of the annual report used paper and colour tone matching with the characteristics of ancient paintings to depict different application scenes of China Telecom Cloud in modern life, creating a unique ambiance of the past meeting the present. This also showcased the vision that by leveraging digital technologies such as cloud computing, China Telecom strived to empower the digital transformation of the economy and society and create a better life.

The online version of China Telecom's 2022 annual report received one gold award in this year's Galaxy Awards, and further stood out from a number of award-winning annual reports to claim a grand award, achieving outstanding award-wining results. This year's Galaxy Awards received nearly 500 entries from 17 different countries or regions. Winners were voted by top marketing consultant firms and corporate marketing departments throughout the world to honour excellence in product and service marketing.

China Telecom's 2022 annual report received six gold awards in this year's International ARC Awards. The International ARC Awards, also branded as the "Academy Awards of Annual Reports" by financial media, is the world's largest and most independent international competition honouring excellence in annual reports and corporate communications. The Awards are globally recognised, providing a platform for the highest standards in the annual report industry.

China Telecom's 2022 annual report also received in total four platinum and six gold awards, and ranked No.18 of "Top 100 Reports Worldwide" in this year's LACP Vision Awards by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP). This year, the LACP Vision Awards drew nearly 1,000 submissions from a broad range of countries and industries as well as organisations with various scales. The number of submissions was one of the largest ever, and the competition was exceptionally tough.

The online version of China Telecom's 2022 annual report has won two gold awards in this year's W³ Awards. This year's W³ Awards received over thousands of entries from across the globe. Winners were voted by top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, advertising and marketing firms to honour the best practice in areas such as websites, advertising and etc.

The above prestigious accolades won by China Telecom reflect the market's recognition and commendation of the Company's tireless pursuit of excellence and globally leading outstanding performance in areas such as corporate governance, as well as disclosure of important information and development strategy of the Company through both conventional and digital channels.

SOURCE China Telecom Corporation Limited