ChinaAMC launches Depository Receipts of two Chinese flagship ETFs in Thai exchange

Thai investors now can trade in real-time during local market hours using baht without overseas accounts, while also benefiting from capital gains tax exemptions.

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, China Asset Management Co. (ChinaAMC) partnered with Thai securities firm InnovestX Securities to list Depository Receipts (DRs) linked to the "ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF" and the "ChinaAMC STAR 50 ETF" on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), enabling Thai investors access to a basket of China's core assets and hard-core technologies.

This marks the first time that ETFs listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) have entered an overseas market through a DR structure, and represents another milestone in deepening capital market cooperation between China and Thailand under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The simultaneous listing of these two flagship ETFs in Thailand also fully reflects the local market's strong interest in allocating to high-quality Chinese assets and their confidence toward growth prospects of China's technology sector.

In June, ChinaAMC collaborated with Thailand's leading asset manager BBL Asset Management to launch the Southeast Asian nation's first feeder fund channels to China's A500 ETF, marking the first overseas introduction of China's broad-based A500 index.

This July also witnessed ChinaAMC's introduction of China Global Vision Fund to Thai investors, via partnership with Thailand's First Plus Asset Management. Notably, ChinaAMC has secured the first fully discretionary mandate among onshore Chinese managers to run a Thai-domiciled fund. The fund is dedicated to investing in leading Chinese firms expanding internationally, enabling Thai investors to capitalize on the structural trend of China companies going global.

From the A500, China Global Vision Fund to the STAR 50 and CSI 300 indices, ChinaAMC has continued to expand overseas investors' "China asset allocation toolkit" through forward-looking planning and efficient execution.

Easy Access to China's "core assets "+ "hard tech"

A key highlight of this issuance is that it offers global investors a wrap-up of China's "hard tech" strength besides core assets.

Unlike traditional broad-based or general growth indices, the STAR 50 Index brings together leading companies in China's strategic emerging industries such as semiconductors, high-end equipment, and biomedicine. The listing of the ChinaAMC STAR 50 ETF DR fills a gap in the Southeast Asian market for investing in China's "hard tech" sector. This not only allows Thai investors to directly benefit from China's technological transformation but also collectively demonstrates the international capital market's high recognition of China's latest achievements in core technology breakthroughs, semiconductor supply chain independence and technological self-reliance.

At the same time, the ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF, widely regarded as a barometer of the Chinese economy, is also being listed in Thailand through the DR structure, providing international investors with a channel for one-click access to China's core high-quality assets. The simultaneous listing of these two products creates a strategy of "core assets + hard-core technology."

ChinaAMC: Leading Chinese Asset Managers' "Go Global" drive

As a pioneer in China asset management industry's "go global" drive, ChinaAMC has always been at the forefront of promoting the internationalization of Chinese assets, boasting exceptional index investment management capabilities and extensive cross-border business experience.

This project leverages efficient connectivity mechanisms to build a highly innovative cross-border ecosystem. InnovestX Securities purchases the underlying ETFs in the Hong Kong market through the "Northbound ETF Connect" scheme and then issues DRs in Thailand. ChinaAMC provides the underlying high-quality asset management services, while InnovestX is responsible for local issuance and market-making.

This model efficiently connects the markets of Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Thai investors can trade in real-time during local market hours using Thai baht without overseas accounts, while also benefiting from policy incentives such as capital gains tax exemptions. This not only significantly enhances the convenience of cross-border investment but also facilitates a continuous inflow of overseas medium- to long-term capital into the SSE market, showcasing a new chapter in the high-level opening-up of China's capital markets.

About ChinaAMC

Founded in April 1998, China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) has grown to be one of the largest asset managers in China, with total AUM exceeding RMB3.2 trillion (US$449.5billion) as of Sept 30, 2025. It positioned itself as a full-service and versatile asset management platform that operates across asset classes, industries and regions. ChinaAMC has been China's largest equity ETF provider for 20 consecutive years (2005-2024).

Source: ChinaAMC. AUM includes subsidiaries. Data as of Sept 30, 2025.

Disclaimer

Investment involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The information contained herein is for reference only and reflects prevailing market conditions and our judgment as of the release date, which are subject to change without further notice.

SOURCE ChinaAMC