Chinadailyhk.com: HK to spur growth of Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a key gateway for fostering connectivity, Hong Kong is set to accelerate the integrated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the nation's high-quality growth.

The city will achieve this by continuously channeling global capital, promoting innovation and building cultural bridges, senior officials, industry leaders and experts told the Greater Bay Area Conference 2025, which was held on Thursday in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Qu Yingpu, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, lifted the curtain on the high-profile conference with a prerecorded welcome speech, which was followed by keynote speeches delivered by Leung Chun-ying, vicechairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Leung emphasized the central government's vision for the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions to actively integrate into the nation's development.

He said that upholding the principle of "one country, two systems" and promoting integrated development across the Greater Bay Area would "unleash huge energy similar to nuclear fusion", driving development on both sides.

Leung also highlighted the freer flow of people, goods, capital and data as key pathways and objectives of the region's integrated development. Noting the concrete progress in infrastructure and visa relaxation, he said the collaboration between the Hong Kong SAR and Guangdong province has become broader and deeper.

"Faster and easier cross-boundary journeys have brought about the flow of talent to cities where they are most needed, and where they are most productive," Leung added.

The senior official expressed his firm belief in the huge untapped potential of Hong Kong's role as a "superconnector", not only within the Greater Bay Area but also in linking the region with the rest of the world.

"For all sectors, there are opportunities, and for all opportunities, there are windows. Opportunities come and go, and the windows open and shut," Leung said, calling for "better understanding" and more on-the-ground actions.

The conference, themed "Financial Connectivity, Nurturing Talent, Building Cultural Bridges", was co-organized by China Daily and the Hong Kong Coalition. It brought together more than 300 guests, including executives from Fortune Global 500 and China 500 companies, representatives of think tanks, academia and media, and experts from public and private sectors across Asia.

Qu, the publisher and editor-inchief of China Daily, highlighted Hong Kong's advantage in "value adding" as the "superconnector", noting that the city's newly established GoGlobal Task Force "will make Hong Kong the primary channel for attracting international capital and technology".

He said he believes the Greater Bay Area is set to "contribute to the national goal of scientific and technological self-reliance", while the upcoming 15th National Games, which will be co-hosted by Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong, make it "a magnet for domestic and international talent, as well as tourists — a connector of cultures and civilizations".

"The Greater Bay Area has the glorious mission of becoming a principal support of the new development paradigm and a pioneer of Chinese modernization. By pursuing high-quality development and better integrating itself into China's overall development, the Greater Bay Area can well fulfill this mission and make an important contribution to national rejuvenation," Qu added.

In a video speech, Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee underscored the city's unique position as the only city having both Chinese and global advantages.

Leveraging its common law system, competitive taxation and a bilingual talent pool, Hong Kong serves as a "premier gateway for cooperation, bridging people, trades, businesses, cultures and values across the region".

The GoGlobal Task Force will support Chinese mainland enterprises in their global expansion to "create important value for both our country and Hong Kong", Lee said, emphasizing the importance of accelerating the city's development as an international innovation and technology center.

With strengthened talent cultivation and cultural exchanges, particularly through the upcoming 15th National Games, Hong Kong will continue to link the Greater Bay Area to global markets, Lee added.

The conference featured two panel discussions on innovative finance and talent development, and a dialogue on the National Games' impact on local sports and culture.

Panelists highlighted Hong Kong's GoGlobal Task Force initiative, which supports mainland firms' overseas expansion and facilitates capital flows.

Their discussions also focused on enhancing university-industry collaboration to drive technological advancement and leveraging the games to boost regional integration through sports and cultural exchanges.

Furthermore, they discussed strategies to improve cross-regional coordination and advance the Greater Bay Area as a benchmark for China's high-quality development.

