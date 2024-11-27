China's first new type of precise phase-controlled fast vacuum circuit breaker for cutting was successfully put into operation

SHIZUISHAN, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the No. 5 capacitor 31322 circuit breaker of Taole 220 kV substation in the Shizuishan area was successfully closed, marking the successful operation of China's first new type of precise phase-controlled fast vacuum circuit breaker for cutting.

As the only 220 kV substation in Taole Town and the surrounding area, Taole 220 kV substation undertakes important power transmission and distribution tasks. In recent years, with the rapid development of the regional economy and the continuous improvement of residents' living standards, the demand for electricity has increased sharply, increasing the load of the substation. In particular, the significant increase in the cutting frequency of capacitors puts forward higher requirements for the performance of circuit breakers.

In order to ensure the smooth operation of the equipment, the relevant person in charge from the State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company oversaw the entire process on site, controlled all the details of the maintenance work, and comprehensively improved the quality of maintenance according to regulatory standards, as well as guided by experience and technology. In response to the need for the use of cranes and other equipment for construction, the company carefully arranged and deployed, organized relevant personnel to conduct on-site surveys many times, planned the crane driving route and determined the crane load-bearing landing points, and explained to all personnel regarding the on-site construction danger points, nearby charged objects, and pre-control measures prior to the start of construction. At the same time, the operation team strictly implements the work requirements and formulates standardized construction processes. The operators perform their respective duties and strictly abide by safety operation procedures, and conscientiously implement various safety measures to ensure the smooth progress of the transformation.

In the next step, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company will seriously carry out the monitoring and evaluation of the status of new equipment, improve the quality and effectiveness of scientific and technological innovation practice, continuously promote technological innovation to improve core competitiveness, and make every effort to promote the high-quality development of the power grid.

