China's First SAF Compliance Service for Foreign-Registered Business Jets Successfully Implemented

Sino Jet and China Aviation Fuel Pioneer a New Green Service Model for Business Aviation

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China's first SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) compliance service for foreign-registered business jets was successfully implemented at Beijing Capital International Airport in China. Sino Jet, in partnership with China National Aviation Fuel Co., Ltd. ("China Aviation Fuel"), successfully implemented an innovative and industry-leading SAF service model, making Sino Jet the first business aviation service provider in China to adopt this model and achieving a historic breakthrough in providing green services for foreign-registered business jets operating in China. The partnership fills a gap in the industry for the compliant use of SAF by international business jets in China and sets a new benchmark for the low-carbon transformation of high-end business aviation.

Sino Jet is a leading business aviation operations and services provider in the Asia-Pacific region, with operational bases in more than 20 cities worldwide. It operates and manages many foreign-registered business jets and provides comprehensive, end-to-end operational support services in China for numerous international business jet clients. Sino Jet has long been committed to advancing the civil aviation industry's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals ("Dual Carbon" goals). It has already achieved carbon neutrality across its own operations and has established a long-term target of achieving carbon neutrality across its entire fleet by 2035. The company has deeply integrated ESG and green development principles throughout its operational support and customer service processes, while continuously exploring new ways for low-carbon development in business aviation.

Until now, the SAF services in China have focused primarily on commercial passenger and cargo aviation transportation. For international business jets, which operate with greater flexibility and under more specialized circumstances, a dedicated and standardized compliance service system had yet to be established. The innovative service model implemented through this partnership overcomes the limitations of airports' physical supply infrastructure. It requires no modifications to existing airport operations or refueling procedures, while ensuring the full attribution and flexible transfer of SAF emissions reduction benefits. Leveraging China Aviation Fuel's mature, comprehensive and replicable SAF service system, Sino Jet has pioneered a green compliance service tailored to the operational characteristics of foreign-registered business jets. This effectively lowers the barriers to green transformation, simplifies SAF application procedures, and provides a standardized, practical China solution for the large-scale adoption of sustainable fuels in business aviation.

This implementation marks the first application of China Aviation Fuel's mature innovative SAF service model in international business aviation. It also represents another important milestone in its development of green civil aviation, following the establishment of routine SAF services for conventional passenger and cargo aviation. The breakthrough demonstrates that China Aviation Fuel's green aviation fuel supply system has successfully expanded from mainstream commercial aviation to business aviation, further enriching and strengthening its comprehensive portfolio of green aviation fuel services.

At the launch ceremony, Du Chao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of China Aviation Fuel, said that the implementation of this innovative service model is a vivid demonstration of China Aviation Fuel's commitment to "driving the development of green civil aviation through service model innovation." He emphasized that the initiative would play an important exemplary and guiding role in the low-carbon transformation of the business aviation industry. He highly recognized the results of the strategic cooperation with Sino Jet and noted that China Aviation Fuel will continue to optimize long-term operating mechanisms and further expand the scope of green services for business aviation.

Chris Wu, President of Sino Jet, expressed gratitude for China Aviation Fuel's strong support and deep collaboration. She said that the successful implementation of this first project has made Sino Jet the first business aviation service provider in China to implement this innovative SAF service model, successfully establishing a dedicated channel for the compliant application of SAF by foreign-registered business jets in China and effectively addressing a longstanding challenge in the industry's provision of green services. Going forward, Sino Jet will continue to expand the diverse application scenarios for SAF, deepen refined green business aviation services, and leverage its global platform and service capabilities. The company will further strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation with China Aviation Fuel, complete the green flight service cycle, support the overall low-carbon transformation of the business aviation industry, and continue contributing to the implementation of the civil aviation industry's "Dual Carbon" strategy.

This milestone partnership further enhances China's green service system for foreign-registered business jets. In the future, the two parties will continue to deepen strategic collaboration, enrich carbon-neutral flight service offerings, promote the large-scale and standardized application of SAF for foreign-registered business jets, and work together to support the high-quality, sustainable and low-carbon development of the aviation industry.

For queries please contact:

Sino Jet Marketing Department

Telephone: (+852) 2588 7007 / (+86 10) 8416 2637

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: http://www.sinojet.org/

SOURCE Sino Jet