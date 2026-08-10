Sino Jet Wins Three Awards at the 15th China Finance Summit

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 15th China Finance Summit (CFS) was officially held. As a leading enterprise in business aviation across the Asia-Pacific region, Sino Jet distinguished itself among numerous participating companies through its solid overall operational capabilities and an innovative service system. It secured three major industry honors in one fell swoop: the 2026 Globalization Influence Brand, and the 2026 Digital Intelligence & Smart Transformation Innovation Pioneer Award. In addition, its GEOSTAR China Entrepreneurs Flight Club won the 2026 Luxury Travel Product Innovation Award.

The three awards—covering comprehensive brand strength, digital-intelligence transformation, and innovation in community-based services—fully demonstrate Sino Jet's long-term strategic value in building an end-to-end high-end travel ecosystem, as well as its leading benchmark position within the industry.

Business aviation has strong operational attributes spanning cross-border and cross-regional markets. After 15 years of deep industry cultivation, Sino Jet has implemented a "Domestic + International" coordinated development strategy. Its fleet size has ranked No. 1 for seven consecutive years among Asia-Pacific business jet operators, with management of nearly 50 business jets, and more than 95% of its aircraft comprising high-end long-range models.

Built upon a network of operational bases covering 20-plus major cities worldwide, Sino Jet's service footprint extends to more than 200 countries and regions, and over 1,000 airports. Meanwhile, it holds operating and maintenance qualifications across leading global jurisdictions. Sino Jet is also the first business aviation enterprise in mainland China to obtain the IS-BAO Stage III, the highest level of safety certification, thereby establishing a global compliance-based operations framework.

Sino Jet continues to build a Chinese business aviation brand with international voice and influence. Its recognition as the "2026 Globalization Influence Brand" reflects the market and authoritative institutions' high regard for Sino Jet's global service capabilities and its long-standing brand credibility.

With a focus on long-term, high-quality development, Sino Jet has established digital intelligence as a core development strategy, and continues to advance innovation and upgrades in its business aviation operating model. As a national high-tech enterprise, the company has independently developed the "Cloud of Sino Jet" intelligent operations platform and the Smart Sino Jet Flight Operations Center, integrating the full chain of services from flight dispatch, pre-departure support, aircraft maintenance and operations, customer itinerary management, and cost control. This enables end-to-end digital management across the entire business jet lifecycle, helping to maximize the preservation and value of aircraft assets.

The company was among the first to implement a visualized "Sunshine Bills" system, bridging information channels across online and offline touchpoints. Through this, it improves asset operation efficiency and enhances the customer travel experience in an all-around manner. Building on its solid achievements in digital intelligence, Sino Jet won the "2026 Digital Intelligence & Smart Transformation Innovation Pioneer Award," setting a benchmark practice for digital intelligence transformation in the business aviation sector.

Built on the Group's global business-jet capacity foundation, Sino Jet established in 2014 a circle-based service benchmark platform—the GEOSTAR China Entrepreneurs Flight Club. The Club was among the first in mainland China's business aviation sector to propose and implement the concept of an "air-and-ground integrated" premium travel ecosystem, combining different modes and resources into a unified offering.

By deeply understanding the entrepreneurs' diverse needs in business connections, cross-industry exploration, and private leisure vacations, the Club has launched scarce, high-demand programs such as self-drive journeys across the Sahara Desert, polar expeditions to both the Arctic and Antarctic regions, and circumnavigational flights through hidden global destinations, among others. It also partners with world-class luxury cultural and tourism resources—including Aman luxury yachts and Ritz-Carlton cruise ships—to create an end-to-end service closed loop integrating "business flight in the sky + customized exploration on land + private seaborne stays."

This ecosystem provides entrepreneurs with a one-stop, end-to-end global travel solution that seamlessly delivers integrated experiences at global destinations, expanded cultural and humanistic perspectives, and enhanced high-end network connectivity within the elite circle. This highly pioneering and distinctly differentiated ecosystem service model helped the GEOSTAR China Entrepreneurs Flight Club win the "2026 Luxury Travel Product Innovation Award."

Winning three authoritative awards in one sweep is a strong testament to Sino Jet's steady implementation of its globalized, digital-intelligence-driven, and air-and-ground integrated strategies. From leading the Asia-Pacific business aviation market for seven consecutive years through a global business-jet operations network, to building an end-to-end digital intelligence framework, and to pioneering an air-and-ground integrated premium circle-based service layout in mainland China, Sino Jet continues to expand the boundaries of value in business aviation. It has accomplished a strategic upgrade from a single-flight service provider to an end-to-end operator of a premium travel ecosystem across the full journey.

Looking to the future, Sino Jet will continue to uphold the bottom line of safety, further deepen its global network and digital-intelligence capabilities, and continuously enrich its portfolio of premium travel products while refining its air-and-ground integrated service footprint.

It will persist in exploring integration pathways between business aviation and premium lifestyles, the elite-circle economy, and the low-altitude mobility industry—helping to lead the high-end business aviation sector into a new era of high-quality, ecosystem-driven development.

For queries please contact:

Sino Jet Marketing Department

Telephone: (+852) 2588 7007 / (+86 10) 8416 2637

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: http://www.sinojet.org/

SOURCE Sino Jet