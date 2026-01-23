China's Liquor Industry Sets Sail for ASEAN: High-Level Dialogue and Precision Business Platform Launched in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BAIJIU & Beyond 2026 Chinese Fine Spirits Carnival," hosted by the China Alcoholic Drinks Circulation Association, officially opened on Jan. 22 at the Phoenix International Food City in Bangkok, Thailand. Under the theme "Decoding Chinese Fine Spirits, Co-creating an ASEAN Future," this carnival signifies that the Chinese liquor industry's efforts to explore core ASEAN markets through a systematic and platform-based model have entered a substantive implementation phase.

Opening Session Sets Tone of 'Decoding and Co-creation'

During the morning opening ceremony, representatives from the Chinese and Thai host organizations jointly emphasized the expectation to build industrial dialogue and pragmatically promote business cooperation. Wang Xinguo, Presidium Chairman of the China Alcoholic Drinks Circulation Association, stated in his speech that the event aims to systematically decode the craftsmanship and cultural system of Chinese Baijiu and co-create value with the ASEAN market.

High-Level Closed-Door Meeting Addresses Core Cooperation Issues

The "China-Thailand Liquor Industry Expansion High-Level Closed-Door Meeting," held in the afternoon, was the day's most anticipated session. The meeting invited core industry association leaders and decision-makers from leading enterprises in both countries. It directly addressed specific issues such as market access, standard mutual recognition, and sustainable cooperation mechanisms. According to participants, the discussions focused on resolving practical trade barriers and eliminating cultural misunderstandings. Both sides agreed to initiate follow-up work on establishing a standing industrial dialogue channel, providing a top-level communication path for solving specific problems.

One-on-One Matchmaking Initiates Efficient Business Connections

Parallel to the strategic dialogue, the first "One-on-One Trade Matchmaking Session" commenced within the exhibition hall. Based on precise pre-event profiling of supply and demand, the organizers screened and matched the needs of exhibiting brands and Southeast Asian channel distributors, ensuring high relevance between negotiating parties and avoiding blind and inefficient scattergun approach connections.

Brand Exhibition Showcases Industrial Diversity

The main exhibition hall, open concurrently, gathered highly representative Chinese Baijiu brands:: Wuliangye Wine,Gujing Distillery Wine,Niulanshan Distillery Wine,Guizhou Xi Wine,Dong Wine, Jing Wine, Moutai Everlasting Wine...The exhibition area design emphasized cultural experience and tasting interactions, attracting numerous local buyers and professionals.

The first day's activities established a pragmatic tone of "parallel strategic dialogue and business implementation." The following day, the event will transition to a deep empowerment phase, including master tasting classes for professionals and field visits to the local business ecosystem.

