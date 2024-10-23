China's lowest inland site: Electricity guards migratory birds' limp feet

TURFAN, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 23, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company staff installed artificial bird nests around the Aidin Lake wetlands, guarding migratory bird habitat, to strengthen ecological environmental protection into the "grid" power.

Aidin Lake, lake elevation -154.43 meters, is second only to the Dead Sea in Jordan and known as the world's second lowest lowlands, but also China's lowest land elevation. Since the local area has increased the ecological protection and management of the Aden Lake basin, the ecological environment of the Aden Lake wetland has been further restored and improved, attracting a large number of migratory birds to come to live and reproduce, and common migratory bird species include swans, ducks, geese and egrets.

Right now is the migratory season. In order to strengthen the protection of migratory birds migration habitat, the company has adopted "three-dimensional inspection + centralized monitoring" mode, and the establishment of a regular regulatory system to guard the migratory birds' migratory channel.

In order to do a good job of lovingly protecting the line of birds, the company set up a protection line "love birds group", installed protective devices in the dangerous areas, and built a "love nest" for migratory birds.

State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company will continue to uphold the concept of green development, and solidly carry out all kinds of bird protection volunteer activities, biodiversity protection into the whole process of power grid construction, continue to write a new chapter of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

