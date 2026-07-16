China's MIIT Recognizes DODGEN Melt Crystallization Technology for 72% Energy Reduction in Ethylene Carbonate Purification

Government-selected low-carbon case shows DODGEN continuous melt crystallization replacing conventional distillation, eliminating ~21,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year in lithium-battery electrolyte solvent production

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A battery-grade ethylene carbonate (EC) purification retrofit jointly delivered by Shanghai DODGEN Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. and Shida Shenghua (Quanzhou) Co., Ltd. has been selected as a national low-carbon and energy-saving case by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

DODGEN Melt Crystallization Technology

The retrofit replaced a conventional distillation process for purifying ethylene carbonate, a core solvent in lithium-ion battery electrolytes, with DODGEN continuous high-purity melt crystallization. According to the official MIIT case record, the retrofit cut unit energy consumption from 120.9 to 33.3 kg of standard coal per tonne, a reduction of approximately 72%, across a 90,000-tonne-per-year EC production line.

The verified outcomes recognized by MIIT include:

Approximately 72% lower unit energy consumption, from 120.9 to 33.3 kg of standard coal per tonne

7,884 tonnes of standard coal saved per year

Approximately 21,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions avoided per year

emissions avoided per year A 5-month implementation period, with new melt crystallization units installed and part of the existing distillation equipment removed

"Distillation has long been the default for separating heat-sensitive specialty chemicals like ethylene carbonate, but it carries a heavy thermal and carbon penalty," said Xi Tang, Chairman of Shanghai DODGEN Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. "By moving to continuous melt crystallization, this project shows that battery-material producers can meaningfully decarbonize purification without compromising product quality — and do it on a five-month timeline."

DODGEN melt crystallization operates with multi-stage precision temperature control to within ±0.5°C, which the company credits for a roughly 40% efficiency gain in the purification step. The approach is designed for high-purity separation of heat-sensitive materials where conventional distillation is energy-intensive and risks thermal degradation.

For industrial deployment, the DODGEN Melt Crystallizer applies melt crystallization and falling-film crystallization principles to support stable crystal formation, efficient heat transfer, and high-purity purification in fine chemicals, battery materials and specialty chemical applications.

The retrofit supports the broader localization of high-purity electrolyte materials for China's battery supply chain, where demand for consistent, high-purity solvents such as EC continues to grow.

DODGEN's electrolyte solvent purification solutions are designed to help producers improve product quality while reducing energy use and carbon emissions.

About Shanghai DODGEN Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai DODGEN Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in advanced separation and process intensification technologies for the fine chemical, battery materials and specialty chemical industries. Its DODGEN melt crystallization technology, melt crystallizer systems and falling-film crystallization solutions enable high-purity, energy-efficient purification of heat-sensitive compounds. Learn more about DODGEN melt crystallization technology or visit https://dgchemtech.com/.

SOURCE Shanghai DODGEN Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.