China's New Style Tea Originator HEYTEA Enters Malaysia by Setting up the First Store in The Exchange TRX

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HEYTEA, China's new style tea originator and the creator of Cheese Tea is setting up the first store in Malaysia on December 1st. Situated at The Exchange TRX in downtown Kuala Lumpur, the store marks the first endeavor of HEYTEA's ambition to have a presence all over the country. Local consumers now have a chance to taste new-generation Chinese tea drinks made from REAL ingredients such as fresh fruits, original tea leaves and premium milk and enjoy delightful experience built upon HEYTEA's brand culture featuring fashion and vigor. After its entry to Singapore in 2018, HEYTEA has selected Malaysia as its important business destination in Southeast Asia, revealing its strong confidence in the Malaysian market and even the entire region.

The store is over 80m2 at the core area of the Level C of The Exchange TRX at the Tun Razak Exchange, Malaysia's first international financial and commercial centre less than 2km away from the famous "Petronas Towers". Consisting of landmarks, office buildings, high-end mall and residences, the Tun Razak Exchange covers both business people and consumers in surrounding areas. Such a store location indicates HEYTEA's determination to embrace and serve consumers in Kuala Lumpur and endorses its position as a leading brand.

The TRX store provides new-generation Chinese tea drinks made from REAL ingredients such as "real milk, real tea, real fruit and real cane sugar", bringing local consumers with fine quality products in addition to the current mainstream bubble tea drinks made from instant tea powder and artificial additives. Four major series of choices are offered, including "Seasonal Inspirations", "Refreshing Real Fruit Teas", "REAL Dairy Milk Teas" and "Refreshing Finest Teas". Some classic HEYTEA flavors include "Very Grape Cheese (Original)", "Very Grape Crystal (Original)", "Mango Grapefruit Sago", "Roasted Brown Bobo Milk (Original)", "Strawberry Mulberry Black" and "Regal Aqua Green Jasmine Cheese (Original)". Selling prices range from 9.90 to 17.90 MYR per cup (after tax) with a moderate average of 15.40 MYR (excluding additional toppings).

In addition, HEYTEA's world popular fridge magnets are also available in the TRX store. Inspired by the "Petronas Towers", the tailor-made Kuala Lumpur-featured fridge magnet displays two friends celebrating hand-in-hand. HEYTEA hopes that consumers will share the joy and leave a sweet memory with loved ones when enjoying HEYTEA tea drinks.

The first Chinese new style tea brand going global, HEYTEA established its first overseas store in Singapore in 2018, and it quickly became extremely popular as over 3,000 cups of tea were sold every single day. After that, another 4 stores were opened in the Lion City. The first store in Kuala Lumpur shows HEYTEA's acceleration in developing Southeast Asian markets and demonstrates its special attention and confidence to Malaysia and the whole region. In the future, HEYTEA will continue to forge unique experience for Malaysian consumers by its REAL products and fashion, vigor-featured brand culture.

SOURCE HEYTEA