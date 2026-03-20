China's 'open-source' modernization offers inspiration for global development, says expert

BEIJING, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: China's recently approved outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) has drawn significant global attention, not just for its economic targets, but for the unique nature of the Chinese modernization path it charts. Professor Zheng Yongnian, dean of the School of Public Policy at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, argues in a recent commentary that the core of China's modernization approach lies in its "open-source" character, offering significant lessons for the world. Zheng highlights that Chinese modernization uniquely blends distinct national characteristics with universal goals of modernization. This synthesis justifies the "open-source" concept.

Zheng points out that, in technology, "open-source" denotes an open, collaborative model where designs are publicly accessible for modification, improvement, and sharing. Meanwhile, the "open-source" nature of Chinese modernization rests on three pillars.

First, Chinese path to modernization possesses its own fundamental principles and origins. Second, China advances its modernization with an open mindset and practice, promoting mutual progress with the modernization processes of other countries and regions. Third, when others learn from China they primarily adopt an approach emphasizing autonomy, self-reliance, and pragmatic adaptation.

Adhering to opening up, cooperation and mutual benefit is an inherent requirement of Chinese modernization. Zheng emphasizes that openness is the prerequisite for "open source." It is precisely through opening up that China has effectively leveraged its comparative advantages, generating strong momentum for modernization.

China's current phase of opening-up is characterized by both high-standard institutional opening-up and unilateral opening-up. Through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, as well as the Global Governance Initiative, and its firm support for multilateral platforms such as the G20, APEC, and the BRICS, China is sharing its development experience with countries around the world especially those in the Global South.

This "source" provided by Chinese modernization offers inspiration for more countries seeking independent development paths. The "open-source" nature of Chinese modernization not only supports China's own sustainable development but also creates new opportunities globally and contributes to a better future for humanity, Zheng said.

SOURCE People's Daily