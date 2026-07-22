China's power grid Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) emission reduction technology reaches world-leading level

BEIJING, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 National Science and Technology Award Conference was held in Beijing on July 8. At the event, a project led by Zhang Xiaoqin from State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd. won the second prize of the National Science and Technology Progress Award.

Titled "Near-Zero Emission Reduction Technologies and Applications for Sulfur Hexafluoride, a Potent Greenhouse Gas, in Power Grids," the project has achieved near-zero SF 6 emissions across the entire process—from leak prevention and efficient recovery to purification and reuse. This offers a replicable solution for greenhouse gas reduction in the global power industry.

Notably, Zhang is among this year's youngest award recipients. Her institute, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Research Institute (JSEPRI), has refined its talent mechanism—fostering talent through projects and driving innovation through talent. This marks JSEPRI's third National Science and Technology Progress Award in a decade, following wins by Zhu Hongbin in 2016 and Huang Qifeng in 2018.

Sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) is a high-performance insulating medium widely used in power systems, but its greenhouse effect far exceeds that of carbon dioxide, making emission control a persistent global challenge for the industry. Following years of dedicated scientific research, Zhang and her team developed innovative technologies for SF 6 leak sealing, efficient recovery, and comprehensive reuse, enabling near-zero emissions and the full life-cycle management of the gas.

Backed by fully independent intellectual property rights, the project's overall technology was recognized as world-leading in 2023 by an expert evaluation committee. The evaluation was organized by the Chinese Society for Electrical Engineering and chaired by Academician Hao Jiming.

Deployed across all 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland, the technologies support 18 major national projects, including the Baihetan hydropower transmission project. Exported to 16 countries, including Switzerland and Singapore, they significantly contribute to China's "dual carbon" goals and global greenhouse gas reductions.

SOURCE State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd.