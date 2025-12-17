China's Treasured Artist Zhang Damo Donates a Hundred Masterpieces at Heung Kong Forum

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, at the "Benevolent Heung Kong" charity calligraphy and painting donation ceremony during the 2025 Heung Kong Entrepreneurs Forum, Zhang Damo, Co-President of the Future Living Art Research Institute at One Heung Kong and a celebrated painter, donated 100 of his calligraphy and painting masterpieces. The proceeds from these works will be earmarked for public welfare and charity projects, as well as patriotic education initiatives in Hong Kong. This act was witnessed by hundreds of Chinese business leaders and cultural celebrities, marking yet another instance where Zhang Damo has fulfilled his social responsibility through art, following his receipt of an accolade from the Most Achieved Chinese Award (MACA).

At the donation venue, Zhang Damo remarked that this donation symbolized the profound bond between his artistic life and One Heung Kong's mission to disseminate Chinese culture. He stressed that his works, akin to seeds, would scatter the essence of Chinese aesthetics far and wide. Zhang Damo also reminisced about his deep-rooted friendship with Mei Hing Chak, founder of Heung Kong Group, and Liu Zhiqiang, lauding them as exceptional entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

Not long ago, Zhang Damo was honored with the 2025 MACA Award, recognizing his unwavering commitment to his artistic roots and his efforts in promoting Chinese ink painting on the global stage. Established in 2010, MACA serves as a global platform to honor outstanding Chinese individuals, with evaluation criteria spanning character, achievements, contributions, and social responsibility.

As a professor at the Chinese National Academy of Art and a national first-class artist, Zhang Damo has dedicated over four decades to the study of Chinese painting. He has broken through traditional constraints with his "combined meticulous and freehand" technique, and his works have been collected by prestigious institutions both domestically and internationally. His representative pieces have clinched national awards, and several have been selected for the national art exhibition. The release of a personalized stamp album further underscores his artistic stature.

As the Chief Artist of the Peace Boat of the United Nations, Zhang Damo has traversed different countries, fulfilling the Belt and Road cultural mission through exhibitions and exchanges, and contributing significantly to the global promotion of Chinese culture. Mei Hing Chak commented that Zhang Damo's use of art to support charity exemplifies the shared pursuit of artists and Chinese entrepreneurs in driving social progress.

SOURCE Heungkong Group