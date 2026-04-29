China's Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Expands Global Footprint as Quality Drives Growth

TAIZHOU, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group (YRPG) made significant progress in both global growth and quality initiatives. The company's international revenue increased more than fourfold year over year, while the number of its global partners more than doubled. Over 100 products were exported to more than 40 countries and regions across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific, further broadening the company's presence.

Yangzte River Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Yangzte River Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

This growth is supported by sustained international recognition of YRPG's quality system. In 2025, the company became the first Chinese pharmaceutical firm to receive Seven-Star certification under the EFQM Recognised by Excellence (RbE) framework, a globally used management assessment model from the European Foundation for Quality Management. Its quality framework is built on a philosophy of "Making medicines by considering customers as our parents and loved ones," embedded across the full value chain and combining the EFQM model with an integrated, end-to-end quality management approach from raw materials to distribution.

YRPG's quality system continues to be validated by global regulators, with facilities and products certified by the EMA, FDA, and PMDA. In April, the company also passed a GMP inspection in Uganda on its first attempt, marking its first on-site certification in Africa and supporting further expansion in the region.

Beyond international recognition, YRPG is actively contributing to the development of global quality standards. Five traditional Chinese medicinal material quality standards co-developed by the company have been included in the European Pharmacopoeia. Its Gardenia cultivation base in Fuding, Fujian Province, and its organic Astragalus base in Tumed Right Banner, Inner Mongolia, have both obtained WHO-recognized GACP certification. From raw materials to cultivation, YRPG continues to align its quality system with international benchmarks.

In Uganda, YRPG provides production and technical support to local manufacturers. In Laos, it plans to establish a Pangdahai cultivation base to secure raw material quality and support local industry development. The company is also extending its industrial technical services globally, moving beyond product supply to include quality management systems and technology transfer, contributing to a more resilient global partnership ecosystem.

2026 marks a new phase in YRPG's global roadmap, signaling a deeper push into international markets and a shift toward sustained, multi-market operations. As pharmaceutical markets evolve, quality, compliance, and supply reliability remain central. Anchored in quality, the company is expanding its products, standards, technologies, and services to support global public health.

SOURCE Yangzte River Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.