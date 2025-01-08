Chinatown Welcomes the Year of the Snake with a Vibrant Celebration of Culture and Togetherness

From 8 January to 27 February 2025 , Chinatown will come alive with vibrant lantern displays, festive fairs, street light-ups, and an exciting lineup of cultural performances and activities.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Chinese New Year Celebrations will return to the bustling streets of Chinatown from 8 January to 27 February 2025, ushering in the Year of the Snake with grandeur and cultural vibrancy. Renowned for its lively festivities and rich heritage, the annual event promises an exciting programme featuring the iconic Street Light-Up and Opening Ceremony, Weekend Stage Performances, a spectacular Chinese New Year Countdown Party and Festive Fairs to prepare for a prosperous celebration.

This year's theme, "Ushering Fortune and Unity for a Prosperous New Year," reflects the collective hope for a year filled with joy, harmony and good fortune. The celebration highlights the importance of multiculturalism and diversity in uniting the community as families and friends come together to mark new beginnings. Through an array of vibrant festivities, this year's celebrations seek to foster a sense of community spirit while honouring the traditions of Chinese New Year, paving the way for a bright and prosperous year ahead.

Official Street Light-Up and Opening Ceremony

The Chinese New Year festivities will officially begin with the Street Light-Up and Opening Ceremony on 8 January 2025 at 6PM. The event will be broadcast live on Channel 8, King Kong Media's Facebook page and Chinatown Festivals' Facebook and YouTube pages. Hosted by Mark Lee and Cheryl Yao, the theme of this year's Opening Ceremony, "New Year, New Beat", seeks to bridge generational divides with a spectacular line-up of performances.

A key highlight of the festivities is the eight-metre-tall "Tree of Fortune", a symbol of abundance, wealth, and renewal for the year ahead.

To enhance the festive atmosphere, an array of lanterns and decorations will light up the streets of Chinatown, stretching across New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road, and Upper Cross Street. Illuminated trees adorned with colourful lanterns and lush greenery embody the spirit of prosperity. At the same time, other elements, such as golden ingots and firecrackers, contribute to the joyous and culturally rich celebration of Chinese New Year.

Joining the celebrations are Mr Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, alongside Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information, Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, Second Minister for Home Affairs, and Adviser to Jalan Besar GRC GROs (Kreta Ayer—Kim Seng). They will inaugurate the highly anticipated street light-up.

"The Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations is a cherished tradition that unites families, friends, and our diverse community in welcoming the Lunar New Year with joy and togetherness. This year's theme of fortune and unity reminds us of strengthening bonds within our families and community as we move towards a prosperous new year. I am heartened to see the vibrant lantern displays and performances showcasing our local talents." said Mrs Josephine Teo.

"Chinatown will once again be illuminated by a dazzling array of lights for the Chinese New Year celebrations, a longstanding tradition that continues to captivate," said Ms Lim Shoo Ling, Director, Segment Marketing & Visitor Experience, Singapore Tourism Board. "The celebrations remind us of the rich cultural heritage we are privileged to enjoy in Singapore. We invite locals and visitors to revel in the spirit of Chinese New Year at Chinatown – a time of renewal, hope, and anticipation of the blessings the new year will bring."

Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2025 Countdown Party

This year, the annual Countdown Party will be hosted at the Banda Street Open-Space Carpark on 28 January 2025, promising an unforgettable night of performances that unite residents and international visitors in a festive celebration to welcome the lunar new year.

Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2025 Festivities

In addition to the Street Light-Up and performances, the Chinese New Year celebrations will encompass a variety of festive events and activities throughout Chinatown. Highlights include the Festive Fair at the open space in front of People's Park Complex from 30 December 2024 to 28 January 2025, offering various festive goods. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of Chinese New Year treats and goodies from the Festive Fair at Chinatown Street Stalls from 8 January to 28 January 2025. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, exciting Weekend Stage Shows will also be held at Kreta Ayer Square on Saturdays and Sundays, 11, 12, 18 and 19 January 2025.

Sustainable Initiatives

In line with the committee's commitment towards sustainability, the Adopt a Lantern initiative, a tradition since 2014, will return. All street lanterns used during the celebrations will be repurposed and made available for public adoption at no cost, allowing them to bring joy and prosperity to new homes long after the festivities conclude. Interested individuals can register through the Chinatown Festivals' Instagram and Facebook pages from 13 to 20 February 2025.

For full programme, please visit chinatownfestivals.sg.

