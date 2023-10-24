Chindata Scoops Two Data Center Category Prizes at Prestigious 2023 Global Carrier Awards in London

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited ("Chindata Group" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, came home with the Best Data Center Service Provider Award and the Best Data Center/Edge Service Innovation Award at the prestigious 2023 Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) held on October 18, 2023, in London.

Celebrating innovation and excellence across the entire telecom ecosystem, the GCAs aims to recognize the industry's innovative technologies, outstanding projects, teams, and commendations, among others. This year's GCAs awarded a total of 37 awards with the Best Data Center Service Provider Award and the Best Data Center/Edge Service Innovation Award being the only special awards in the data center category. Chindata was honored with these two awards for its high-quality customer services and leading innovative technology capabilities.

Best Data Center Service Provider Award

The Best Data Center Service Provider Award acknowledges providers demonstrating advancements in business, technology, and organizational innovation. Over the past year, Chindata has remained committed to the core principles of the computing infrastructure service industry. The Company's dedication to efficiently converting electricity into computing power, and offering tailored and high-quality operational services, has resulted in significant accomplishments. With 35 data centers across China, India, and Malaysia, totaling 945MW in IT capacity, Chindata plays a pivotal role in fostering digital ecosystems. Chindata also stands out in enhancing energy efficiency, achieving an impressive average annual operating PUE of just 1.21 in 2022, outperforming the global average of 1.55.

Best Data Center/Edge Service Innovation Award

The Best Data Center/Edge Service Innovation Award celebrates innovative products, technologies, and solutions within the data center and edge service fields. Chindata places a strong emphasis on technological innovation, considering it the cornerstone of corporate growth, having made significant strides in the four critical areas of data center simplified power supply, extreme cooling, intelligent monitoring, and smart operation. Chindata has also demonstrated impressive foresight in predicting the surging demand for computing power and developed a forward-looking modular data center technology architecture. Building upon this foundation, they've introduced a next-generation Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) data center full-stack solution which addresses the challenges posed by high-density cabinet deployment and energy consumption associated with large-scale artificial intelligence models in the computing infrastructure industry.

This is the second time that Chindata has won the GCAs, after winning the Best Asia Project Award in 2020, marking another important international award that Chindata has won this year after winning the Data Center Design and Construction Award at the Datacloud Global Awards 2023 in April.

Computing power is recognized as the pivotal driving force behind the latest technological revolutions and industrial transformation. As a cornerstone of this driving force, Chindata recognizes its mission and the significant responsibility it holds in the realm of computing infrastructure. The Company is continuously broadening its scope, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and actively addressing and pioneering solutions to the multifaceted challenges present in the sector. Determined to address industry challenges, Chindata aims to steer the sector towards high-quality and sustainable growth.

About the Global Carrier Awards (GCAs)

Selected by Capacity magazine, and as the leading authority in the field of international telecommunications, the GCAs are in their 19th year of celebrating excellence in the digital infrastructure industry. Recognized globally, the GCAs honor innovative technologies, standout projects, exemplary teams, and other commendable achievements within the sector.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group (NASDAQ: CD) is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, networks and IT value-added services. It has an international development and operation team and has rapidly deployable data center clusters in Malaysia, India, and Thailand. Chindata is also seeking more business expansion opportunities across emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

