/C O R R E C T I O N -- United Imaging/

In the news release, Chinese and Indonesian cardiologists complete Southeast Asia's first "noise-free" cardiac procedure in Jakarta, issued 09-Aug-2026 by United Imaging over PR Newswire, the 2nd paragraph, 1st sentence, should read "The procedure, performed recently" rather than "The procedure, performed last Fraidy". The release was transmitted prematurely by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Chinese and Indonesian cardiologists complete Southeast Asia's first "noise-free" cardiac procedure in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiologists from China and Indonesia have successfully completed Southeast Asia's first complex Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) procedure guided by United Imaging's uAngio AVIVA angiography system.

The procedure, performed recently, was broadcast live to over 500 interventional cardiologists across the region as a hands-on demonstration for the Advanced CTO Masterclass 2026, co-hosted today by United Imaging Healthcare and MRCCC Siloam Semanggi, the Mochtar Riady Comprehensive Cancer Center, is the flagship hospital under Siloam International Hospitals, Indonesia's largest and one of the most influential private hospital groups. MRCCC Siloam Semanggi functions as a key referral hub for oncology and cardiovascular specialties.

The pioneering procedure was jointly executed by Dr. Song Lei of Fuwai Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and dr. Arif Sejati, SpPD, Subsp.KV. (K) of MRCCC Siloam Semanggi in Jakarta. Utilizing the uAngio AVIVA system, the operators demonstrated how high-definition imaging, coupled with an ultra-low radiation dose, can safely and effectively navigate highly complex cardiovascular interventions.

Highlighting the system's precision during the live case, Dr. Song Lei remarked, "you can see the imaging quality of this angiography system. The subtle channel is clear."

The live demonstration drew high acclaim from participating professors across China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. By delivering exceptional image clarity while minimizing radiation exposure, the technology aims to support physicians in tackling intricate cardiovascular challenges with greater clinical confidence.

Emphasizing the broader impact of the partnership, Tries Nainggolan, Executive Director of MRCCC Siloam Semanggi, stated, "It's a privilege to be able to do that together. Through this initiative, we're extending knowledge, sharing beyond this venue and connecting physicians and healthcare professionals across the region, reinforcing our commitment to medical education and international collaboration."

The masterclass provided a collaborative platform for clinical knowledge exchange, marking a practical step forward in cross-border medical cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

As Indonesia's population surpasses 280 million, the demand for advanced cardiovascular expertise continues to grow. By featuring live-case demonstrations and online panel discussions, this live-streamed event helps expand regional capacity, delivering standardized training for interventional cardiologists across Southeast Asia and elevating local standards for complex coronary care.

SOURCE United Imaging