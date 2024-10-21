Chinese Firms Commended for Their Green Development and Digital Transformation Efforts at World Media Summit

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th World Media Summit, themed "Artificial Intelligence and Media Transformation," took place from October 12 to 17, 2024, in Beijing and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China. Hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the event brought together more than 500 delegates from 106 countries and regions to examine the critical issues driving media evolution in the age of intelligence. It was an opportunity for attendees to observe China's rapid advancements in intelligent technologies and to gain insights into Chinese companies' efforts in promoting green development.

At the summit, media professionals from around the world toured Sinopec's Green Hydrogen Demonstration Project in Kuqa County, Xinjiang, China. The facility, the country's first 10,000-tonne photovoltaic (PV) hydrogen production site, utilizes abundant solar energy to produce clean hydrogen with minimal greenhouse gas emissions. Zambian media practitioner Joshua Jere commented, "Despite having visited numerous projects in China, the green energy project continues to impress me." Delegates viewed the project as an inspiration for other countries to address climate change, resolve power supply issues, and foster energy industry growth. This, in turn, will facilitate the advancement of environmentally-responsible development on a global scale.

CHN Energy's facility was another project that left a deep impression on visitors, serving as another illustrative example of environmentally conscious development. At the Xinjiang Energy Control Center in Urumqi, guests gained valuable insights into Xinjiang's wind, solar, and other renewable energy initiatives through VR experiences and video presentations. They were able to experience firsthand the efficiency and convenience that digital and intelligent management brings. U.S. media representative Mark Levine stated, "China's green energy industry is thriving, and its energy-related infrastructure is well developed and continuously evolving. The country never ceases to impress me!"

The green and intelligent transformation achievements of Chinese companies were also evident in the summit experience. The all-new Voyah Dream electric model, provided by Chinese automaker Voyah, served as the official vehicle for the event. An executive from U.S.-based photo media content licensing agency Sipa praised the vehicle after a test drive, noting that "China's renewable energy vehicle industry is growing rapidly, as evidenced by the quiet and comfortable electric vehicles."

Dmitry Gornostayev, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Rossiya Segodnya, shared in an interview, "We have witnessed China's rapid development. It remains increasingly appealing, with a continuous influx of emerging technologies."

