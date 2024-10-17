Chinese Global Music Education Association Presents "Light Up Your Life" Charity Concert in Tokyo

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese Global Music Education Association (CGMEA) proudly presented its inaugural charity concert, "Light Up Your Life," at the Andaz Tokyo rooftop, overlooking the iconic Tokyo Tower. This landmark event signified CGMEA's first charity concert in Japan.

Founded by world-renowned pianist and music educator Mr. Liu Shih Kun and acclaimed pianist, pipa performer, and literary writer Ms. Samantha Sun, CGMEA is a non-profit organization dedicated to spreading the profound impact of musical arts. In an era of information overload and global turmoil, the association aims to create diverse opportunities and cultural platforms for performance learning, fostering an international community enriched with harmonious melodies.

Mr. Liu Shih Kun stated, "This concert symbolizes our heartfelt commitment to music as a unifying force. We look forward to bringing together artists and audiences from various backgrounds to celebrate music's ability to connect us all." Ms. Samantha Sun added, "Only music can transcend race, language, and borders, passing down its essence from generation to generation. It carries the warmest love and inspiration, enlightening lives. We hope to harness music and art's unique, boundless power, providing diverse learning and performance opportunities for all, to build a touching and supportive new world through beautiful melodies."

The star-studded event featured distinguished guests, including Minister-Counselor of the Cultural Section at the Chinese Embassy in Japan Mr. Chen Zheng, filmmaker Mr. Yojiro Takita, singer-song writer Ms. Miu Sakamoto and renowned artist Ms. Mariko Mori. A highlight of the evening was Mr. Liu Shih Kun performing Ryuichi Sakamoto's poignant piece "Koko", with Ryuichi Sakamoto's daughter Miu witnessing this special moment against the backdrop of Tokyo Tower.

Additionally, the concert will showcase two performances recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage: Kun Qu, "The Peony Pavilion: Dream of the Butterfly" by Ms. Zhao Jinyu and Ms. Pan Xiaojing, and the Japanese Noh-inspired piece "Tōdō" by Mr. Kenta Okitsu and Mr. Kenichiro Okitsu.

Following their performance, Mr. Joeye Chan and Ms. Yvone Chan, apprentices of Mr. Liu Shikun, presented their original artwork as a tribute in recognition of the occasion.

The grand finale featured an artistic collaboration. Mr. Liu Shih Kun performed alongside 14 children, including his daughter Bei Bei and son Tim Tim, all adorned with exquisite flower headpieces designed by world-renowned florist Mr. Makoto Azuma. This enchanting conclusion promised to be a perfect ending to the charity concert.

Please download pictures & video from the link below:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/eh749u8aq26iqqqv06mly/APH6ek13o-iEcKq6Qfa3Sp8?rlkey=4oybkty4rdm6sr28twjq8hz76&st=5ess4lun&dl=0

SOURCE The Chinese Global Music Education Association