Chinese Kung Fu Films Promote Cultural Exchange at Indian University

PUNE, India, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 (2nd) Himalayan Rim Film Exhibition – India Station opened at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), attracting more than 200 students and faculty members for film screenings, lectures and discussions.

Hosted by the Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), the programme featured a keynote lecture by Professor Tan Zheng, Editor-in-Chief of Film Art, along with screenings of the Chinese kung fu animated film Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert and The Master, directed by Xu Haofeng. Discussions focused on Chinese cinema, AI, international co-productions and the future of Asian filmmaking.

Students said the Chinese kung fu films' themes of courage, justice, loyalty and honour closely reflected values found in Indian storytelling traditions, creating strong cultural resonance.

Chinese guests praised Bollywood's global influence and expressed hope for greater cooperation through film festivals, academic exchanges and student programmes.

Legendary action choreographer Yuen Woo-ping joined the event via live video, encouraging young filmmakers to preserve cultural traditions while embracing innovation. Students also participated in a Chinese Tai Chi workshop at the School of Drama and Performing Arts.

The Pune programme was the first stop of the India Station of the 2026 Himalayan Rim Film Exhibition. The exhibition will continue at Sathaye College, University of Mumbai, with another two-day programme of film screenings and academic exchanges.

SOURCE PUMBA