Chinese media applauds renowned economist for his contribution of knowledge, insights to the country

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China News Service (CNS) applauded veteran Chinese economist Justin Yifu Lin's decades contribution to serve his country with his knowledge and insight, according to an article issued by China News Network, an affiliated internet service agency of CNS, said here on Wednesday.

Taking the mission of serving the country and the world as his own responsibility, Justin Yifu Lin, dean of Peking University's Institute of New Structural Economics, has achieved excellence in every identity of his career, the article said.

In 2018, at the celebration of the 40th anniversary of reform and opening up, Lin was awarded the honorary title of "Reform Pioneer". and for more than 40 years, Lin has been actively exploring the theory behind economic development.

In the 21st century, he proposed his "New Structural Economic Theory" based on his profound study on China's development, which has been widely considered as a "magic tool" for developing countries to learn from to guide their own success on economic growth.

About his theory, The economist pledged to "say it as it is", as long as it is conducive to his country's growth and development.

